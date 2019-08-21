Industry-leading Risk and GRC Conferences converge on Melbourne

Two great Risk Events – One great City. Sword GRC Conference Melbourne, 12 Nov, RMIA Annual Conference 2019, 13–15 Nov Grand Hyatt in Melbourne, Victoria.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance and the Risk Management Institute of Australasia (RMIA) are to host world class Risk and GRC events in Melbourne during the same week in November. Previously held in Sydney, the Sword GRC conference is this year co-located at the Grand Hyatt, Melbourne with the RMIA Annual conference. Both events each attract a global audience.The theme for this year’s RMIA Annual Conference is Risk: The New Frontier, and boosts some 30 confirmed speakers from organisations as diverse as NASA, NBN, Cricket Australia, KPMG, EY, PwC, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Mornington Peninsula Shire Council Victoria, and a whole host of independent Risk specialists and consultants.The Sword GRC Conference features prize winning author, comedian and artist, Anh Do as its keynote speaker. Vietnamese-born Australian Anh, a renowned corporate speaker, will be sharing his life-changing experience of overcoming risk and adversity. The day includes presentations from Sword GRC customers Melbourne Airports and Transurban – winner of the SR Awards 2018 StrategicRisk Award. In addition, delegates will have the opportunity to network with industry peers and learn more about the latest Sword GRC Platform and how it can support risk and compliance in the enterprise.Andrew Lynch, General Manager at RMIA said; “The RMIA is excited to be joining forces with the Sword GRC Conference at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne in November. Our partnership with Sword GRC is beneficial not only for our organisations, but for our members as well. This is a great opportunity for both of our organisations to learn from one another and to support the continuing improvement of our professions.”Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “Having run the Sword Active Risk Global Conference in Sydney for the last four years, we have switched the venue to Melbourne to attract a larger audience. Now re-positioned as the Sword GRC Conference to reflect the much broader product offering we have following our successful acquisition of Magique Galileo in January 2019, we already have many more delegate registrations than in previous years.“We are delighted to be co-located with the RMIA Annual Conference as together the two conferences offer delegates a great opportunity to maximise their time learning from Risk and GRC experts, practitioners and peers.”For more information and to register for the Sword GRC Conference please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/grc-conference-2019/ For more information and to register for the RMIA Conference please visit:



