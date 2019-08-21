There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,311 in the last 365 days.

The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid sets an unusual lap record

Current Press releases

The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid sets an unusual lap record Video news

Stuttgart . The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid has demonstrated its exceptional range of on-road and off-road performance with a very special “record”. As part of a film shoot, the most powerful Cayenne ever clocked a hand-stopped time of 3:51 minutes around the Swedish Gotland Ring, which is still under construction and partly unasphalted. The hybrid SUV ran on used road tyres and was driven by the German racing driver and TV presenter Tim Schrick. While the 3.2-kilometre northern section of the Gotland Ring is already asphalted and in operation, the 4.2-kilometre southern section is still only gravel.

An onboard video of the lap is available on Porsche’s video portal, NewsTV, under the link https://newstv.porsche.de/en/article/131638.html for viewing, downloading and sharing.

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid: Fuel consumption combined 3.9–3.7 l/100 km, electricity consumption combined 19.6–18.7 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 90–85 g/km

The fuel consumption and CO2 emission values were calculated according to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this must continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared with the values calculated on the basis of the previously used NEDC measuring procedure.

Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid: Fuel consumption combined 3.9 – 3.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 90 – 85 g/km; electricity consumption (combined) 19.6 – 18.7 kWh/100 km 2)

8/21/2019

Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the Porsche press database at http://presse.porsche.de/.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.