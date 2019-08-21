Lime Oil Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Lime Oil Market

The report made available on Wise Guy Reports (WGR) that provides the newest industry data and industry future trends of the ‘Lime Oil market,’ as per the analysis in the report the 'Lime Oil market' will have an estimated growth of 7% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Due to Growth in Food, Perfume and Cosmetics industry 'Lime Oil Market' will make a revenue of USD_ millions/billions by 2024, In the year 2018, it had made a revenue of $47.19 billion.

Key Players of Global Lime Oil Market =>

1. Citrolim

2. Cítricos Vega

3. GRUPO TECNAAL

4. Citricos de Apatzingan

5. CIFAL HERBAL Private

6. Ungerer & Company

7. Citrojugo

Lime Oil Market Overview

The Lime oil market is about to enjoy the growth of 2.47% CAGR during the period (2019-2024). Lime Oil has a lot of health benefits. It can be attributed to its properties like bactericidal, restorative, antiseptic, aperitif, astringent and an antiviral substance. Lime oil is used in Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Perfume and in producing many household products.

Due to the increase of these products in the market, there will be an obvious growth in demand for Lime Oil in the market. According to the analyst's report, Lime oil market will make a huge revenue during the period (2019-2024).

Global Lime Oil Market: Segmental Analysis

By application the market has been segmented as follows: -

1. Food and Beverages.

2. Aromatherapy.

3. Cosmetics and Toiletries.

4. Perfumes.

5. Home care and Health care.

By Product the Lime oil market has been segmented as follows: -

1. Distilled.

2. Expressed.

3. Essence.

Global Lime Oil Market: Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the lime oil market has been segmented into the USA, Europe, India, Japan, China, and South-East Asia. The top three producing countries are China, India, and Mexico which account for over 40% of the world’s population. In Europe, Spain is being the largest producer of Lime oil. The rapid growth in cosmetics and health care industry in India, China, and Mexico is driving the market.

Important Industry trend: -

Lime oil is an affordable essential oil as compared to others, due to which it has created a secure consumer base over others in the market. As the world is moving towards organic rather than conventional food ingredients, the lime oil market is witnessing a growth trajectory in the market. Lime oil is nowadays widely used in canned, frozen, and vacuum-packed foods, and also in fruit juices and bottled beverages.

It is widely used in formulating household and personal care products due to its excellent purification properties. It also possesses exceptional antibacterial and disinfectant properties due to this Lime oil market will continue to extend popularity in the coming years.

Lime oil has beneficiary food preservation applications and it is expected that the leading food processing band will benefit a lot by using lime oil, this will bring growth to the lime oil market.

