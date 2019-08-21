Dimethyl Ether (DME)‎‎‎ 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Dimethyl Ether (DME)‎‎‎ Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024”

Dimethyl Ether Market

The search for alternative sources for energy has been a key driver for the development of the dimethyl ether market globally. As dimethyl ether is a pure energy supply that can be produced from coal, natural gas, and biomass easily its production and application has risen steadily over the past few years. The ability to achieve easy liquefaction is a feature of DME increasing its application rates around the world among its various other benefits. The expansion of the dimethyl ether market can be credited to its use in areas of automotive motors, power generation, and domestic household use to name a few. The advancements in the transport and storage of DME are expected to further enhance the globally market share of the market.

The top market players in the global Dimethyl Ether (DME) market include;

Aestar (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd

Akzo Nobel N.V

Arrtu Group

China Energy Ltd

DME Aerosol

Ferrostaal GMBH

Fuel DME Production Co. Ltd

Guanghui Energy Co. Ltd

Grillo-Werke Ag

Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS)

Methanex Corporation

Xinao Group Co. Ltd

Zagros Petrochemical Co.

The global transportation sector has steadily started adopting DME as its preferred fuel source and along with its surging use in oil & gas sector, the market is set to flourish. Recently, the parliament of Indonesia recently stated that the government is planning to develop its downstream industry for natural resources, as well as the processing of coal into dimethyl ether to stand-in for the trade in of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). They are focusing on revising coal regulations to improve the economic value of dimethyl ether. Moreover, the noteworthy presence of major players which may aid spur the growth of the global market forward. The segmental overview of the dimethyl ether market is conducted on the basis of raw materials, application and region. Based on the raw materials the dimethyl ether market is segmented into coal, biomass, natural gas, and others. The basis of segmenting the dimethyl ether market by application consists of aerosol propellant, transportation fuel, liquefied natural gas (LPG) blending, and others. On the basis of geography, the dimethyl ether market is segmented into regions such as Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

For a better perspective into the market for dimethyl ether, the global market is segmented into regions such as Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Abundance in coal deposits and escalating environmental worries is the important driving force of the Asia Pacific dimethyl ether market. The Chinese nation is the biggest market for dimethyl ether. The market is currently witnessing soaring growth on account of growing applications, industrial advancements, and increasing demand in the energy shortfall countries. Moreover, the nations in the Asia Pacific region, apart from Japan, are considerably focused on using dimethyl ether for blending with LPG. The nations that have abundant sources of natural gas have a preference towards investing in the infrastructure so they can expand natural gas resources as a substitute to other fuels. Also, the augmentation of the dimethyl ether market in the Western European nations is very little as it is primarily driven by aerosol propellant segment. The principal market companies in the Dimethyl Ether market comprise of Akzo Nobel N.V, Aestar (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd, Arrtu Group, DME Aerosol, Ferrostaal GMBH, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Fuel DME Production Co. Ltd, Guanghui Energy Co. Ltd, China Energy Ltd, Grillo-Werke Ag, Methanex Corporation, Xinao Group Co. Ltd, Zagros Petrochemical Co among others.

