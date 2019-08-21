FURTHER EXPANSION FOR EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Luxury Villas Santorini Can Savi Villa Ibiza Luxury Italian Villa Santorini Vacation Rental Trust Pilot Reviews Exceptional Villas

Leading Villa Rental Company continues rapid expansion

We are thrilled to launch this collection of luxury vacation rentals in new markets across the globe” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading villa rental company Exceptional Villas have today announced further expansion to their portfolio. The company which are also considered to be the most trusted villa rental company in the world have significantly increased their collection of luxury villas. The main destinations include Ibiza, Majorca, Marbella, The Bahamas, Costa Rica, Grenada (Caribbean), Santorini, Mykonos, Italy and Jamaica. Click Here for More Information.

The company which are recording a 25% increase in year on year revenue has also made significant investments in technology and expect further growth in the last quarter leading to the end of 2019.

Exceptional villas are now considered to be the go-to company when it comes to top-quality service. Their mission is to provide both the best villas in the world and the best service in the world. The company offers a unique matching system where they take time with each client ascertaining their exact needs and dreams for their vacation. The careful match process is followed up with a five-star concierge service. The concierge service includes everything from ground transportation, restaurant reservations, villa pre-stocking, excursions, boat hire and anything and everything their discerning client's request.

The company also have the highest rating for villa rental companies on trust pilot with a score of 9.8. Trust Pilot is the go-to review site for anyone looking for honesty and integrity.

Exceptional Villas are now the go-to vacation rental experts for clients who are looking for both personalized and value-added service. They are also predominantly known for their expertise in the Caribbean. Their latest expansion is part of a strategic plan to provide properties to facilitate increased customer demand. Many of their clients are so impressed with their high level of service and honesty they have committed to booking all their vacations with the company. Exceptional Villas are known for having put Truth back into Travel with no unexpected secrets or surprises.

Italy followed by Greece are the companies most popular European Destinations. Spain, however, is expected to grow significantly following the company’s investment in the region. The beautiful islands of Ibiza and Majorca are top of the list closely followed by Marbella and the Costa Del Sol. Some of Europe's' most luxurious and expensive villas have their location between Puerto Banus and Marbella which has been aptly named The Golden Mile. When it comes to Majorca, Sir Richard Branson's mansion in Majorca is just one of the super-luxury villa rentals available on the island. Ibiza island is very hip and fashionable right now. Ibiza is one of Europe’s best and most sophisticated party destinations. But, Ibiza is also a go-to destination for very high-end discerning travelers due to the sheer beauty and serenity of this Mediterranean island.

"We are thrilled to launch this collection of luxury vacation rentals in new markets across the globe," says Alexandra Baradi, Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas. Each of our high-end homes has been hand-picked and chosen because of their unique design and exceptional luxury. We bring all our guests the unwavering certainty of providing hand-picked and vetted properties. This guarantee is combined with a complimentary concierge service that organizes every detail of our client's vacation. We have a policy of going the extra mile for our clients, and the result has been an increase in repeat and word of mouth business.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



