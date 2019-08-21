Global Litigation Management Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Litigation Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Litigation management software which are often called as practice and case management software are the tools which provide convenient solutions in managing client and case information for law practitioners. These tools turn out to be effective solution in providing multiple add-on features such as data storage, document management, cost budgeting, and text messaging and facilitate law practices by automating the services.

The increasing lawsuits filing and rising pressures on case workers is the key factor, which is driving the market. Also, augmenting demand to improve the existing case management services is fueling the demand for litigation management software market.

The key players covered in this study

Peppermint Technology

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

CaseFox

FileVine

Advantagelaw

Practice Technology

Captorra

LogicBit Software LLC (HoudiniEsq)

IBM Corporation

Synergy International Systems

Lawcus LLC

Lucid IQ

LexisNexis

Needles Case Management

Lawex Corporation

Shriya Innovative Solutions

Aderant Holdings

Ad Coelum Technology

Legal Suite

Crocodile Solutions

Merus

In terms of end-users, legal firms are expected to hold the largest market share. To avoid conventional paper-based services and improve working efficiency at federal courts, litigation management software will pursue significant adoption. Also, alternative business centers are expected to significantly increase their market share in terms of adoption of litigation management software during the forecast period.

On a global perspective, North America region is expected to dominate the litigation management software market amongst other regions.

This report focuses on the global Litigation Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Litigation Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Based Services

Cloud Based Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Legal Firms

Alternative Business Structures

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Litigation Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Litigation Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

