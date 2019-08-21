Global Market for Cannabis Packaging to Demonstrate a Sound Growth Over 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Cannabis Packaging‎‎‎ Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Cannabis Packaging Market

The cannabis industry is touted to witness an impressive growth over the next couple years. Legalization of cannabis is several advanced countries has reflected favourably on the global cannabis industry. Cannabis is used in medical purposes and are sometimes prescribed to patients.

Cannabis hold high application potential, several cannabis-infuse consumer products have come up of late. Cannabis is often used for smoking which is considered illegal owing to its severe impact on health. However, medical cannabis is an exception, which is witnessing higher demand in regions such as North America and Europe. Today, regulated cannabis is added to a wide range of products spanning across meals, snacks, beverages oils and pills. Such factors are influencing global cannabis packaging market. In 2017, the market size was valued at USD XYZ Mn. It is projected that global market for cannabis packaging will reach a valuation of USD XYZ Mn by the year 2025, reflecting a above-average growth rate. The booming industry of medical cannabis along with the introduction of new laws to regulate the industry is expected have a positive impact on the global market for cannabis in the forthcoming years. The legalization of cannabis is opening new windows of opportunities. Moreover, introduction of favourable policies for mass production of cannabis is expected to influence the market.

Global Cannabis Packaging Market: Segmentation

The segmental analysis of the global market for cannabis packaging has been conducted on the basis of type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into medical use, recreational use and others. The country-wise analysis of the market covers the U.S., China and India. The regions discussed in the report include Europe, Southeast Asia and North America. In 2016, the cannabis packaging market in North America was valued at USD 6700 Mn. North America remains one of the most attractive markets for cannabis packaging. It is projected that cannabis sales are like to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.40 % during the assessment period. By the year 2021, the North America cannabis packaging market is expected to touch USD 8900 Mn. This is mainly owing to the favourably business climate. In states like Washington, Colorado and Oregon, legal cannabis is prescribed for recreational use. The U.S. is considered an important market for cannabis packaging. A number of U.S. states have legalized cannabis in some form, with more states likely to join the club in near future.

The growing acceptance of alternate medicine is partly influencing the cannabis industry. For instance, weed-laced topical sprays and edibles are witness an uptick in North America. Market players are expected to invest on further expansion in order to tape the growing opportunities. The high popularity of cannabis-base products in both the U.S. and Canada make North America a key destination for market players. Some of the top-notch companies operating in the global market for cannabis packaging include Kush Bottles, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS and Lexaria Bioscience.

