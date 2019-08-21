Global Asset and Wealth Management 2019 Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Asset and Wealth Management are referred to investment-disciplinary services that aid in financial planning, investment portfolio management, and a number of other financial services. These services are offered by custodial banks, asset managers, retail banks, as well as financial planners. The latest report on the global Asset and Wealth Management market in detail and concluded that it is expected to witness fast-paced growth over the forecast period.

Such growth is attributable to a variety of factors which are at play. Rising demand for professional Asset and Wealth Management, along with a spike in the demand for recovery post-financial crisis are some of the primary factors influencing growth in the global Asset and Wealth Management market.

However, the global Asset and Wealth Management market is bound to face some hindrances in terms of growth during the conjecture period. Increasing digitization is leading to the development of software and solutions that can replace Asset and Wealth Management and are easy to operate. Moreover, players in the Asset and Wealth Management market are using traditional methods which can sometimes prove irrelevant and outdated. This is a major concern which is pushing market players into employing the latest practices and adopting digital platforms to cater to the target audience which need such help.



Key Players

The report has profiled some significant players in the global Asset and Wealth Management market to attain a better understanding of their influence on market dynamics. These important players include Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Allianz Group, JP Morgan Asset Management, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, UBS, and State Street Global Advisors.

Market Segmentation

The global Asset and Wealth Management market is studied for different segments based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the global Asset and Wealth Management market is segmented into portfolio management, trusts, funds, investment advice, and other financial vehicles. Among these segments, the portfolio management segment is expected to spearhead the global Asset and Wealth Management market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global Asset and Wealth Management market is segmented into the internet, financial, and e-commerce. Among these segments, the financial segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Asset and Wealth Management market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India, China, Japan, and Central & South America. Among these regions, the global Asset and Wealth Management market was dominated by North America in the base year of the forecast period. North America is also anticipated to maintain its dominion in the global Asset and Wealth Management market through the assessment period. Europe is anticipated to trail behind North America and hold the second-largest share of the global Asset and Wealth Management market. Such fast-paced growth in the region can be attributed to the rising demand for professional financial planning advice in the region.

Industry Update

August 2019: IIFL Wealth and Asset Management is in talks to buy L&T Financial Wealth Management at USD 3,598.5 Mn. L&T Financial Wealth Management is the most prominent investment advisors in Mumbai, India.

