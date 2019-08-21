Cocoa Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Global Cocoa Market

Being a tropical crop, cocoa is observed as one of the world’s most profitable cash crop. The exclusive forecast study by Future Market Insights projects the future of this cash crop by analysing the global market for cocoa. Consumers from all parts of the world have been introduced to cocoa in the form of beans ors. The growing presence of cocoa in our dietary lifestyles and foodservice operations continues to drive the growth of the global cocoa market.

Key Players of Global Cocoa Market =>

The global cocoa market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like The Barry Callebaut Group, Jindal Cocoa, The Hershey Company, Nestlé S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Puratos Group, Carlyle Cocoa, Cémoi, Mars, Incorporated, Blommer Chocolate Company, Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd., United Cocoa Processor, and others.

Cocoa is a mixture that remains after cocoa butter is extracted from cacao beans. Cocoa is one of the key ingredients in chocolate, chocolate confections and syrup. Increasing preference for better flavor, color and texture is also driving demand for cocoa as a coloring agent. Cocoa is also rich in flavonoids and several minerals. New process of manufacturing cocoa is being adopted on a large scale as the amount of flavonoids depends on the processing.

Growth of the global cocoa market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Consumption of chocolate products and related food products continues to simmer as an important ingredient for production of baked products, sweet dishes and beverages.

As it is rich in minerals and vitamins, manufacturers are increasingly witnessing demand for cocoa for the production of soaps and cosmetic products. Attributed to various health benefits, demand for cocoa is expected to remain high for the production of scrubs, ointments, creams, facial masks, face toner and lotions. In addition, increasing production of personal care products is further expected to derive demand for the cocoa in the food and beverage, and cosmetic industry significantly.

Market Segmentation

Market segmentation includes: black cocoa, Double-Dutch Cocoa blend, triple cocoa blend, Bensdorp Dutch-Process Cocoa, Cocoa Rouge, and Natural Cocoa.

Regional Analysis

The global cocoa market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: USA, Japan, China, Europe, India, and South East Asia.

