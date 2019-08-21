Business RadioX Website Ranking Reaches All-Time High

Alexa Ranking Recognizes BusinessRadioX.com among the Most-Popular Business Talk Websites in the U.S. and World

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With thousands of interviews available online 24/7, more and more internet users are discovering that BusinessRadioX.com is the place to go to enjoy genuine, non-perishable, in-depth conversations with business leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs that can’t be found anywhere else.Based on online traffic to the site according to the latest Alexa rankings, BusinessRadioX.com is among the top business radio websites in the United States and the world. As of Aug. 20, 2019 the website is ranked 2,426 in the U.S. and 19,575 globally. Both figures place BusinessRadioX.com in the top half-percent (.5%) of websites nationally and globally.An online B2B radio platform, Business RadioX has studios located throughout the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country, including several serving business communities in the Atlanta, GA and Phoenix, AZ markets among other metro areas. The platform receives millions of download requests, live listens, and on-demand plays every month across its network“All of our studios are uploading genuine interviews and interesting content onto our website every day, and that resonates with the search engines and SEO,” explains Stone Payton, managing partner and co-founder of Business RadioX. “As a result, our rankings are skyrocketing, more and more people are tuning in, and we’re witnessing a real hunger to hear these stories from the business frontlines.”An American web traffic analysis company owned by Amazon, Alexa measures the popularity of websites worldwide, providing web traffic data, national and global rankings, and other analytics. Alexa receives its data from a large traffic data panel consisting of millions of people all over the world. Based on the data from this sample, Alexa estimates the number of visitors to all sites on the Internet, correcting for biases as well as identifying and discarding fake or spam traffic. The site with the highest combination of visitors and pageviews over the past three months is ranked number one. For example, the most popular website in the world today is Google, followed by YouTube, and then Facebook.“As the first studio partner in the western United States, it has been an exhilarating ride as we all continue to grow and spread the word about the amazing business leaders in our communities,” said Karen Nowicki, president of Phoenix Business RadioX. “I could not be prouder of what we’ve created and am continually impressed by the caliber of guests we get to meet and learn from daily. We’re all honored to have earned this placement and expect to continue to rise in the rankings!”Among business websites in Atlanta alone, BusinessRadioX.com (number 2,426) has a much higher national Alexa ranking than many major media outlets in the market including 11 Alive Television (NBC) at 11,081, FOX 5 at 17,302, Atlanta Magazine at 21,653, WSB Radio at 24,581, and GeorgiaTrend.com at 87,052.About Business RadioX:The nation’s fastest-growing online B2B radio network, Business RadioX allows businesses to “Get the Word Out” about the great work they’re doing for their market, their community, and their profession. Interviewing local business leaders every day in their studios across the country, Business RadioX offers a “pro-business” slant and a long-form interview format where guests don't have to worry about being ambushed or talking in "sound bites". Business RadioX hosts are business professionals interviewing their peers, drilling down on the critical issues, and delivering practical information to an engaged audience. For more information, visit www.BusinessRadioX.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.