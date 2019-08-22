Advanced Energy Materials, LLC Announces Two SBIR Funding Grants Received from DOE to Develop New Catalyst Products

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Energy Materials, LLC (ADEM) announces two SBIR awards funded through Department of Energy (DOE-EERE) to develop Catalyst products for sulfur removal; and converting carbon dioxide (CO2) to methanol applications. SBIR Phase I award of $200K is specifically to develop a catalyst for converting CO2 to methanol applications. SBIR Phase IIA award of $1.1M is for commercializing ADEM’s catalyst products for sulfur removal applications in refinery and chemical processing applications. ADEM will continue to develop a new class of catalysts for sulfur removal from fuels that will reduce process steps and save energy in purifying and enhancing properties of natural gas, thus reducing the cost of refining transportation fuels.ADEM’s Catalyst products have proven to be efficient in removing sulfur to levels less than 5 ppm, while reducing operating costs for the refiners, specifically targeted towards the small to medium scale refineries. Low hydrogen requirement, ultra-deep desulfurization, longer life cycle and customizable to refinery conditions are a few of the product advantages. ADEM’s Catalyst products are developed using nanowire-based materials, that are expected to transform the catalysis industry. Catalysts designed using nanowire-based materials have high activity, selectivity and a durable life-time for all refining and chemical processing applications.Mr. Dominick Pagano, ADEM’s lead investor says “the above awards further validate our leading-edge catalyst technology for refinery and chemical manufacturing industries. ADEM’s advanced nanomaterial manufacturing innovation and capabilities also allow for US manufacturing of catalysts and Li-Ion batteries to serve the renewable energy sector.”Industrial sectors including utilities produce abundant amounts of CO2 that is not currently being utilized. Ms. Vasanthi Sunkara, ADEM’s CEO states “Our process for conversion of CO2 to methanol is an important step and is necessary for generating revenues for many industries. This process will pave the way for reduced carbon emissions”.About ADEM:ADEM was founded in 2009 with a vision to commercialize nanowire materials for catalysis and energy storage applications. The company found its niche application in the catalysis market and developed catalyst products for hydrodesulfurization (HDS) and refinery applications. In addition to R&D, the company has production facilities at a capacity of 100-200 tons per year and is working with several customers to supply their catalyst and battery materials.



