Air Treatment Systems Market in India Poised for Double-Digit Growth

Shila Tiku, Global Vice President 2019 AIR TREATMENT SYSTEMS MARKET: INDIA

Driven by increasing air pollution, increasing health awareness, a growing economy, and increasing media coverage about poor air quality.

The market growth is concentrated in a limited number of large areas. Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai account for an estimated 90.0 percent of sales for air purifiers. ” — Global Vice President Shilpa Tiku

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the Indian air treatment systems market is emerging, highly fragmented, and has a huge growth potential. The market is expected to see a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period. The total Indian air treatment systems market (including air purifiers, car air purifiers, and masks) was valued over $50.0 million in 2018.Increasing air pollution, increasing health awareness, a growing economy, and increasing media coverage about poor air quality are the key growth drivers for the air treatment systems market in India.Consumers in the Indian market are very price sensitive. Air purifiers priced between $146.00 and $293.00 make up majority of air purifier sales in India. "The market growth is concentrated in a limited number of large areas. Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai account for an estimated 90.0 percent of sales for air purifiers. The majority of masks and car air purifier sales come from these areas as well,” notes Global Vice President Shilpa Tiku.Philips emerged as the market leader in air purifier category, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc leads the masks category. E-commerce represented the market largest share by channel for air purifiers and masks, while direct sales was the largest channel for car air purifiers in 2018.This study provides a detailed analysis on air purifiers, car air purifiers, and masks, by segment. It covers market drivers, market restraints, market trends, coverage areas, distribution trends, pricing trends, market share analysis, and revenue forecasts until 2025. Some of the key players in the market include Philips, Sharp, Honeywell, Blueair, Xiaomi, Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, and others.To learn more about the market, read our report on ‘2019 Air Treatment Systems Market: India.’ For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com, visit https://www.verifymarkets , or call 210.595.6987. Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn.Verify Markets’ research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information.



