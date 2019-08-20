Jimi Hendrix Sicks Stadium 7/26/70 Concert Poster Headlines Psychedelic Art Exchange Auction

The first Jimi Hendrix Siskcs Stadium 7/26/70 concert poster to appear at public auction This Doors Electric Circus 8/8/69 concert poster is considered one of the most beautiful Doors posters ever created This piece of original artwork by Rick Griffin is being auctioned by Psychedelic Art Exchange

Rare Doors Electric Circus 8/8/69 concert poster and original Rick Griffin artwork could also command record prices.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collectors are closely watching a high quality specimen of the ultra rare Jimi Hendrix Sicks Stadium 7/26/70 concert poster that is now open for bids. The poster is one of just a handful known and is in excellent condition. It is the very first example to appear at public auction and is estimated to bring $7,500-$15,000.The famed vintage Hendrix concert poster is being auctioned by Psychedelic Art Exchange at ConcertPosterGallery.com. Bidding is now open and ends August 22, 2019 at 9:00pm ET.“This is universally recognized as one of the rarest and most desirable Jimi Hendrix concert posters ever created,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “Just a handful of the Hendrix Sicks Stadium 7/26/70 concert poster are known to exist, and this is the very first opportunity we have had to present this rarity in our auction. That’s why our phones are ringing off the hook!”The poster is part of Psychedelic Art Exchange’s August Mega Auction that features 115 vintage concert posters and handbills. All lots in the auction are being sold unreserved and all lots have a starting bid of just $1.00.Other highlights of the vintage concert poster auction include: The Doors Electric Circus 8/8/69 concert poster cataloged Apparent Mint 93. This is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful Doors concert posters ever created. It’s also the finest quality specimen to ever be auctioned by Psychedelic Art ExchangeAn original Rick Griffin pen and ink drawing from 1962. Rick Griffin is perhaps the most legendary concert poster artist in history and this one of a kind drawing is from the earliest days of his career.“Collectors are really excited about this auction because they have the opportunity to bid on many items we’ve never offered before,” added Trosch. “And with bidding on all 115 vintage concert posters starting at just $1.00, there is something of interest for collectors of every taste and budget.” Check out the Psychedelic Art Exchange auction at www.concertpostergallery.com



