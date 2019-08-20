Salalah Methanol Company and Methanol Institute to hold Methanol Applications for Sustainability Seminar in Oman

SALALAH, OMAN, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salalah Methanol Company (SMC), with the support of the Methanol Institute (MI), will be hosting delegates from Oman and the region for the “Methanol Applications for Sustainability” seminar. The seminar will take place at the Millennium Resort, Salalah, Oman, on 17 September 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.The seminar will provoke thought on how methanol can be applied as a solution to recycle waste into higher valued products or lower emissions when used as a source of energy, bolstering sustainability for businesses and the government of the Sultanate of Oman. Methanol’s clean burning properties and ability to be produced renewably from renewable electricity and carbon capture, as well as different kinds of wastes, is increasingly touted as an attractive solution for lowering emissions and creating a circular economy. The seminar will draw in speakers from around the world to share their experience with methanol in a variety of applications such as fuel for road and marine transport, power generation, and fuel cell technologies.Some of the seminar’s distinguished speakers include:1. Mr. Saleem Alavi, President, Sea Commerce Consultants;2. Mr. Amer Al-Hinai, Associate Professor and Director, Sultan Qaboos University;3. Dr. Gaetano Iaquaniello, Vice President for Innovation Strategy, KT Kinetics Technology Spa; Chairman, NextchemSrl, Maire Tecnimont for Energy Transition; and4. Mr. Tim Chan, Manager Government Relations and Business Development, Methanol Institute.As the discourse surrounding sustainability and measures to mitigate climate change becomes more robust, governments and businesses around the world have taken a serious approach towards methanol as a strategy to achieve those goals. Oman has an abundance of conventional and renewable feedstocks that it can employ to expand the production of methanol, which will allow the Sultanate to bolster sustainability in its continued development. Targeting decision-makers within the Sultanate’s government and private sector, the seminar will bring together an audience that understands the challenges Oman faces and they will hear about experiences with methanol in other countries that can be useful to replicate in Oman.Interested participants are encouraged to register for this seminar at:For more information, please contact:Ms. Fatima Al-AmriResearch and Development EngineerSalalah Methanol CompanyEmail: fatima.bakhit@smc.co.om.Phone: +968 23218984About the Methanol Institute (MI): As the trade association for the global methanol industry, the Methanol Institute (MI) represents world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology companies from its offices in Singapore, Washington, Brussels and Beijing.About Salalah Methanol Company (SMC): Salalah Methanol Company LLC (SMC) is a state-of-the art methanol production facility in Salalah Free Zone, Oman. Founded in February 2006, the project is one of Oman Oil & Orpic Group Investments. The facility includes captive power generation, water desalination units and a waste water treatment plant to make SMC self-sufficient and environmentally friendly. The feedstock to produce methanol is natural gas supplied by the Ministry of Oil and Gas through Oman Gas Company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.