Ferrotitanium Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

August 20, 2019

Description

Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy composed of titanium and iron, with occasional trace carbon. It was first discovered in 1798 by W. Gregor and was partially purified by H. Moissan in 1895.

Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy used primarily in steelmaking. There are two main grades of ferrotitanium, the first containing approximately 35% titanium and the second containing roughly 70% titanium. The 35% grade is produced via an aluminothermic reaction while the 70% grade is produced by melting titanium scrap and iron in an induction furnace. Currently, ferrotitanium 70% is the major type which account for 68.57% of global consumption in 2018. As for price, ferrotitanium 70% sales price is much higher than that of other type. In 2017, average sales price of ferrotitanium 70% is about 4381 USD/MT.

Currently, ferrotitanium manufacture process is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Global major suppliers include Global Titanium, AMG Superalloys UK, Arconic, Metalliage, VSMPO-AVISMA, Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant, Mottram, Cronimet, ZTMC, Bansal Brothers, OSAKA Titanium, Guotai Industrial, Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy and Hengtai Special Alloy etc. AMG Superalloys UK is market leader in ferrotitanium industry.

Global Ferrotitanium market size will increase to 310 Million US$ by 2025, from 220 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ferrotitanium.

This report researches the worldwide Ferrotitanium market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ferrotitanium breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Ferrotitanium capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ferrotitanium in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Global Titanium

AMG Superalloys UK

Arconic

Metalliage

VSMPO-AVISMA

Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant

Mottram

Cronimet

ZTMC

Bansal Brothers

OSAKA Titanium

Guotai Industrial

Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy

Hengtai Special Alloy

Ferrotitanium Breakdown Data by Type

Ferrotitanium 35%

Ferrotitanium 70%

Other

Ferrotitanium Breakdown Data by Application

Stainless Steel Stabilizer

Molten Metal Additive

Other

Regional Description

The report of the Ferrotitanium market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Ferrotitanium market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Ferrotitanium market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.

Method of Research

The report of the Ferrotitanium market is a compilation of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative assessment is done by industry analysts as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The current inputs from industry experts and industry participants also focus on a valuable chain across the globe. The reports also provide an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. The comprehensive research procedure is divided into two steps, namely primary and secondary researches. With the help of this, the better understanding of Ferrotitanium market is also provided in terms of strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats related with the industry, which could bring the future aspects to the business moguls worldwide. From the other perspective, the Ferrotitanium market research also focuses on various levels of study which includes industry trends and company profile with the help of outlook of high-growth, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

