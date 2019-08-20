eSignly 9 Newly Updated eSignly Features That Will Create A Buzz To Your Business

In this hyper-connected world, technological innovations especially, digital signatures have increasingly replaced the traditional ways of signing documents.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this hyper-connected world, technological innovations especially, digital signatures have increasingly replaced the traditional ways of authenticating and signing documents. For over a decade, federal law has identified the legality of digital signatures. eSignly- electronic signature app, after its successful launch as a progressive web app, has now updated its services with few new features to enhance the customer experience. With the new feature updates, tech-savvy customers can easily ensure the business operations done seamlessly while eSignly is setting up the next goals to bring more growth opportunities in the service industry.

Here’s how you can take control of your documents with eSingly’s latest features:

- Easy Management: Now, the final signed document comes only to the sender instead of all the signatories who have been involved in the signing process. Also, there is an option where a sender can decide who will receive a copy of all the signed documents after the completion.

- Option For A Switch On/Off The Audit Trail Page: To provide flexibility to eSignly users, there is now an option available to switch on/off the audit trail page whenever the documents are split for signature.

- No Need To Choose The Signature Every Time: Now, there is no need to choose your signature whenever it comes to signing a document. eSignly will save your signature, you just have to click when the document needs to be signed.

- Automatically Fetched Subject Name: A signer will receive the message same as the document name instead of receiving just a generic message “Please find the Signing Request”. The subject name will get fetched automatically from the document name.

- Option For Document Segregation: Now the receiver will get all the segregated documents instead of getting the final signed document. This will help signers to save their huge time for accessing multiple documents at the same time.

- Split Option For Multiple Documents: The new option has been updated in this electronic signature app to provide a split option when there is more than 1 document. This split function will keep the PDF file name same instead of different and separate names.

- Commenting Feature: The new commenting feature has been updated for the approver of that particular signing document. The approver can easily add comments and ask questions without declining or approving the document.

Easy To Remove Designation Details: It is possible to remove the details of the destination while uploading the documents for e-signatures.

- Flexibility In Document Settings: A feature for document setting has been added in the user profile that enables users to make necessary settings from their profile.

Concluding this, eSignly with all these remarkable features ensure the safety of your confidential data from any unauthorized access and withstand stringent independent verification.

About eSignly:

eSignly is a progressive web app that helps businesses to streamline their signing process while providing a great interface to its users all around the world. With such a reliable and free e signature software, businesses can benefit from the utmost security, higher speed and even data tenancy.



