Porsche Taycan adds Apple Music built-in

Stuttgart . Porsche has teamed up with Apple Music to create the first fully integrated music streaming experience inside the much-anticipated Porsche Taycan , the first fully electric Porsche vehicle launching in September. From the touchscreen display in the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Apple Music subscribers can stream over 50 million songs ad-free, thousands of curated playlists, and the Beats 1 global livestream with three-year complimentary in-car internet data. This is the first-ever full integration of Apple Music in any vehicle.

“ Porsche and Apple Music fit perfectly – we share common values, and the same relentless attitude to user experience, to quality engineering, to design, and to innovation,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Together, we bring innovative digital entertainment technologies in our high-performance sports cars, starting with our fully electric Taycan .”

"Listening to music while driving can be an electrifying feeling," said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and International Content. “Since Apple Music launched, we’ve been working to bring our customers the best music experience possible in the car, and Porsche has been on the cutting edge in this space. Porsche builds sports cars at the highest level and today, with the introduction of the Taycan , customers now can choose Apple Music built-in seamlessly to find the perfect soundtrack for every drive.”

Taycan in-car experience

Drivers can also enjoy the following features and benefits in the Taycan due to the unique collaboration between Porsche and Apple Music:

Porsche Voice Assistant: Use custom Porsche voice control to request songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations on Apple Music.

Discover on Broadcast Radio, Listen on Apple Music: Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio.

Exclusive Playlists: Listen to curated playlists from Porsche , only on Apple Music.

In-Car Streaming Data: Complimentary in-car internet data for three years with external antenna and roaming package.

Up to Six Months Included: New and existing Porsche owners get up to six months free of Apple Music.

For music lovers with a fine ear, Taycan drivers can pair a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System with Apple Digital Masters and enjoy studio-quality sound for an unparalleled listening experience in every journey. Apple Digital Masters delivers music as artists and sound engineers intend it to be heard.

Taycan also comes with Apple CarPlay support. Drivers can easily connect their iPhone and get directions optimized for traffic, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to Apple Music by simply tapping the Taycan touchscreen display or with Siri voice control, all while staying focused on the road.

Porsche ’s first fully electric sportscar

The Porsche Taycan will be presented in September and launched on the market at the end of the year. The all-wheel drive vehicle with over 600 PS will have an 800-volt architecture, enabling short charging times. The lithium-ion battery will boast a capacity of around 90 kWh.

8/20/2019