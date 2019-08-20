ERP Software Market - Global Enterprise Resource Planning Research Report

TheBusinessResearchReport.com offers Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The Global ERP Software Market Was Valued At About $76.8 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $105.26 Billion At A CAGR Of 8.2% Through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ERP software market was valued at about $76.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $105.26 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2022. The ERP software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America market is the largest market for ERP software.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market consists of sales of enterprise resource planning software. ERP software helps to connect the various departments in a business for the smooth flow of communication and information by providing a central database. This central database is a shared database which gathers, stores, analyzes and interprets data, allows any department to retrieve required information at any time, and supports multiple departments with ease.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2377&type=smp

Increased need for bringing efficiency and transparency in the business operations is expected to benefit the enterprise resource planning software market in the forecast period as ERP enables the integration of high volume of data among several departments and manages the flow of information and communication throughout the organization. In addition, the use of cloud based technologies for storing and accessing real time data, analytical reporting for business decisions and the need to meet the industry standards processes which are already implanted in the software are also enhancing the growth of the market. For example, Annabelle Candy implemented the STSPRO ERP, an ERP software provided by SYSPRO for manufacturing and distribution industries enabled them to expand their marketing practices to more locations and track their progress with ease.

Increasing number of cyber-attacks are expected to limit the growth of companies in the enterprise resource planning software market during the forecast period. These attacks on ERP applications including compromise and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks damage the operations of businesses. According to Onapsis, which is an ERP cyber security and compliance firm, ERP applications such as SAP and Oracle have a combined total of over 9000 security vulnerabilities.

Read More On The Report For The Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-resource-planning-erp-software-global-market-report

One of the latest trends in the ERP software market is the integration of block chain technology with ERP. Block chain is a chronological series of data managed by multiple computers owned by multiple entities, and each block of data is secured by a cryptographic code. ERP vendors need to keep their software updated in order to maximize the value addition provided to their clients. Integration of ERP with block chain will create a secured platform for collaboration, through which systems of records can be freely shared to trusted parties. For example, SAP, a software company, is exploring ways in which it can implement block chain efficiently to its existing ERP. It is trying to integrate block chain to ERP to improve 3D printing and digital manufacturing.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market overviews, analyzes and forecasts enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market size and growth for the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market share, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market players, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market size, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market segments and geographies, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market trends, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market drivers and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market restraints, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market

Data Segmentations: enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Organizations Covered: SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Epicor and Infor

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market customer

information, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market product/service analysis – product examples, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global enterprise resource planning (ERP) Software market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Sector: The report reveals where the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Global Market Report 2019:

Video Game Software Global Market Report 2019

Engineering Design Software Global Market Report 2018





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.