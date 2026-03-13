electric bus market growth

The Business Research Company's Electric Bus Market 2026 Transforming Public Transportation With Zero-Emission Mobility

Expected to grow to $67.3 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Electric Bus market is dominated by a mix of global automotive manufacturers and regional players focused on advancing battery technology, expanding charging infrastructure, and strengthening fleet management capabilities. Companies are prioritizing LFP battery adoption, production scale-up, and long-term government contracts to enhance market presence. Strategic partnerships, localized manufacturing, and total cost of ownership optimization are key competitive differentiators. Understanding this evolving landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic collaborations in the global electric bus industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Electric Bus Market?

According to our research, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 9% market share. The Yutong division of the company is partially involved in the electric bus market, provides a broad range of battery-electric city buses and electric coaches from about 5 m up to 18 m for urban, intercity and long-distance applications. Their portfolio includes turnkey e-bus solutions safety systems for battery protection, and after-sales/parts support for mass deployments Yutong positions itself as a one-stop supplier for cities converting fleets to electric.

How Concentrated Is the Electric Bus Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 29% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s high capital requirements, manufacturing scale advantages, vertically integrated battery and drivetrain capabilities, and strong government and municipal relationships that create significant entry barriers and favor established OEMs. Leading companies such as Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., BYD Company Limited, King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., NFI Group Inc., and AB Volvo dominate through large-scale production, proven fleet reliability, and integrated electric platforms, while players including Wrightbus, VDL Groep, Scania AB, Foton Motor Group, and Daimler Buses strengthen their positions through regional manufacturing and public procurement participation. While the market structure favors established manufacturers, regional players and emerging entrants continue to compete through localization strategies, technology partnerships, and government-supported contracts, maintaining competitive intensity across key geographies.

•Leading companies include:

oZhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. (9%)

oBYD Company Limited (5%)

oKing Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. (Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co., Ltd.) (5%)

oNFI Group Inc. (3%)

oVolvo Inc. (2%)

oWrightbus (1%)

oVDL Group (1%)

oScania AB (1%)

oFoton Motor Group (1%)

oMercedes (Daimler Buses) (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Nova Bus, The Lion Electric Company, GreenPower Motor Company Inc., NFI Group Inc., Blue Bird Corporation, Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş., AB Volvo, Gillig LLC, Proterra Inc., Motiv Power Systems Inc., BYD Company Limited, and Thomas Built Buses Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: BYD Company Limited, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Sinotruk Hong Kong Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd., King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd., Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd., Higer Bus Company Limited, Zhuhai Guangtong Automobile Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co., Ltd., Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., Yaxing Motor Coach Co., Ltd., Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş., Blue Bird Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Edison Motors Co., Ltd., Woojin Industrial Systems Co., Ltd., KGM Commercial Co., Ltd., Zyle Daewoo Bus Co., Ltd., Tata Motors Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, Switch Mobility Limited, Olectra Greentech Limited, JBM Auto Limited, and Eicher Motors Limited are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Scania AB, BYD Company Limited, VinFast Auto Ltd., MAN Truck & Bus AG, VDL Groep, Ebusco Holding N.V., Alexander Dennis Limited, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., AB Volvo, and Daimler AG are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: SOR Libchavy spol. s r.o., Škoda Transportation a.s., GAZ Group, KAMAZ Publicly Traded Company, ROCTRO Mobility, Electroputere VFU Pașcani S.A., Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., Ursus Bus S.A., and MAN Truck & Bus SE are leading companies in this region.

•South America: BYD Company Limited, Eletra Industrial Ltda., Marcopolo S.A., Volvo Buses, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda., Industrias Metalúrgicas Pescarmona S.A., Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., and Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Expansion of battery electric vehicle (BEV) platforms is transforming production and model availability of fully battery-powered buses to meet increasing global demand and support broader electrification goals.

•Example: JBM Electric Vehicles ECOLIFE e12 (October 2025) assigns a 12-metre battery electric bus with a lightweight body and up to 400 km range designed for urban transport.

•This innovative platform enables fully electric high-floor buses and coaches for both urban and travel applications, broadens BEV offerings across vehicle configurations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding battery technology innovation and localization to improve range, safety, and cost efficiency

•Forming long-term partnerships with governments and energy providers to secure large fleet deployment contracts and charging infrastructure projects

•Scaling manufacturing capacity to reduce costs and mitigate geopolitical risks

•Integrating telematics, predictive maintenance systems, and smart energy management platforms to enhance fleet uptime, optimize total cost of ownership, and enable data-driven operations

