Blue Raven Solar Ranks Among America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

Blue Raven Solar Ranks on the 2019 Inc. 500 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,673 percent

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine announced that Blue Raven Solar has made the Inc. 500 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.“We’re excited to be ranked among the fastest growing companies in America, and we’re looking forward to the future of Blue Raven Solar and the impact it will have in the lives of our customers as well as on the environment,” says Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar.“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”Peterson states that Blue Raven Solar has been successful because of its focus on the customer experience and on building a high-trust culture among employees and customers. “Without high trust relationships between the company, employees, customers, and partners, we can’t deliver on our mission of making homeowners’ lives better. We must do what we say and say what we do or else the rest is for nothing,” he said.Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In less than five years, the company has gone from three to over 700 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the nation. To learn more about Blue Raven Solar’s ranking on the Inc. 500 list, visit its profile on Inc.com About Inc. MediaFounded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.



