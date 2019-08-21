Joe Empire - Serves the Community with #Back2SchoolBash - North Little Rock, AR

Joe Empire SAROY Saving and Redirecting our Youth Joe Empire Intimate Inspirations Vol. 1

Giving Back to the Community School Supplies for Children of North Little Rock, AR

"It was our pleasure giving back to our community and helping children prepare for the upcoming school year".” — Joe Empire

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Empire donates School Supplies for Back to School.Joe Empire along with his nonprofit organization, Saroy.org hosted a # back2schoolbash for children of North Little Rock, AR – held at Burns Park, Shelby Smith Pavilion. This was his inaugural event.Despite the torrential downpour of rain on Saturday, August 10, 2019 – which carried over to early afternoon, parents and children still arrived to the rain soaked park. “The show must go on” states Hall, founder of Saroy.org, “We provided school supplies to several 100 families, backpacks filled with all the necessary school supplies". There was food, held a listening party, had giveaways, and much more. Many items were donated through co-sponsorship from local stores, such as Walmart, Old Navy and Office Depot from the North Little Rock Area, we truly appreciate their generous donations, for the children in our community.Saroy.org – Stands for Saving and Redirecting our Youth. Located in North Little Rock, AR. Our mission, is to create an environment for our youth, that not only gives them a safe haven, but a place wherein they could turn for encouragement, technical training and big brother & big sister mentorship. We believe in giving our children the very best opportunities to help them achieve a level of success in whatever endeavor they choose."It was our pleasure giving back to our community and helping children prepare for the upcoming school year. Joe Empire also known as Joseph Hall – is an American Rapper – Inspirational Artist. Event was held in conjunction with his latest release of his new EP “Intimate Inspirations” available on all digital downloads.

