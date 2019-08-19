PCI Group Recognized by Inc. 5000 Again, and Again and Again

PCI Group Inc. 5000

For the third year in a row PCI Group has earned the distinction of being included in the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America listing.

FORT MILL, SC, USA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year in a row, and the fourth time overall, PCI Group has earned the distinction of being included in the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America listing. Once again, PCI has shown that it is one of America’s best companies and an industry leader in transactional print and mail for those businesses that require ultra-secure and highly compliant communications.

Designed to recognize companies that show significant and sustained growth, the INC 5000 list considers 3-year growth figures for business from a variety of industries. For PCI Group, this recognition marks a consistent pattern of sustained growth for an established family owned company in its 49th year of business. A complete profile of the Inc. 5000 listing can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/pci-group

“Our relentless efforts to make improvements to our business have enabled us to provide customers with the highest accuracy rating (99.9999%) in the industry”. -- Chris Kropac, President, PCI Group

PCI’s business continues to thrive. To keep up with customer demand, the company expanded its operation at the end of 2017, opening a new 62,000 square foot production facility in the metro Dallas area. The new facility features state of the art security, high speed ink-jet production equipment and full integrity insertion. By adding this operation, PCI has increased its ability to serve the Fortune 1000 and extend its reach to serve customers in the central and western regions of the United States.

“It’s been another remarkable year, said Chris Kropac, PCI Group’s President. With the expansion of our operations in Dallas, winning two new long-term, multi-million-dollar outsourcing bids and the advancements we have made in adopting a Lean manufacturing environment, we have made great progress. The print and mail industry have gone through some tremendous transition over the past couple of decades, yet our business continues to thrive by innovating and focusing on our customer needs. Our relentless efforts to make improvements to our business have enabled us to provide customers with the highest accuracy rating (99.9999%) in the industry. And in our business, when even one mis-handled item can have serious consequences, accuracy is paramount. I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

For PCI Group, finishing at 2545 in this year’s INC 5000 list continued its streak of earning industry and civic recognition. In addition to the recognition it has received from INC 5000 the past three years, PCI has also been recognized by the SC TOP 25 Fastest Growing Companies program; by Grant Thornton in its South Carolina 100 list, the Charlotte Business Journal Fast 50 companies list and has earned several other business and community awards.

For additional information about PCI GROUP: Contact Rodney Wallin at 803.578.7601 or email at r.wallin@pcigroup.com.

About PCI Group

PCI Group is a leading provider of mission critical communications for businesses where security of customer-centric data is paramount, precision and accuracy are crucial and compliance is a must.

As a family owned business since 1970, PCI Group has been providing customers fast, secure, and cost-effective printing and document delivery that is fully compliant with federal regulations including HIPAA, FISMA and SOC I & II and PCI DSS. PCI’s real-time, web-based, customer control center enables customers 24/7 access to updated information and tracking reports about their communications at any point from pre-production through delivery.

For close to 50 years, PCI Group has been the company customers can rely on to handle every detail—time after time. For more information about PCI Group, please visit us online at https://www.pcigroup.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/



