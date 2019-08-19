Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc, Announces 4th Annual Run for Richie 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride

FOREST HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEForest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc, Announces 4TH Annual Run for Richie 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle RideEvent held in honor of Richard Allen Pearlman, youngest first responder lost on 9/11 and all those lost that tragic day and still suffering from 9/11 related illnesses todayOn September 8, 2019, Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc. and NYC Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club will present the 4TH Annual Run for Richie 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride in memory of Richard Allen Pearlman.“Richie” Pearlman joined Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps’ Junior Corps at the age of 14, excelled to dispatcher, and then joined the Senior Corps at 18. The same year, the 9/11 attacks would occur, and he would be the youngest first responder lost.The upcoming Run for Richie 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride will continue the tradition of honoring Pearlman’s memory. The event is lead by hundreds of emergency vehicles from the region followed by thousands of motorcycles. Pre-registered riders will receive a ride entry for both driver and passenger; a limited edition coin (only 411 available - the same number of first responders lost on 9/11); and a bracelet for both driver and passenger. All bikes are welcome.The run will begin and end at the Aqueduct Racetrack Parking Lot, with kickstands up at 1pm. More information, including registration and ticket prices, can be found at Eventbrite.About Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps was formed in 1971 when New York City EMS coverage was limited. The primary coverage area was expanded to Rego Park in 1997. We are a community based ambulance service, completely staffed by volunteers. When NYC EMS resources are being utilized elsewhere, the communities of Forest Hills and Rego Park have a dedicated ambulance service to provide emergency and non-emergency response to its residents and visitors. Currently we have two New York State certified ambulances and an Emergency Ambulance Service Vehicle.



