A 'paw-some' way to celebrate National Dog Day

It’s long been known that dogs are man’s best friend, so it will come as no surprise that there is an entire day, which is dedicated to our canine companions.

We love house and pet sitting because it allows us to give and receive unconditional love to dogs while exploring neighborhoods and cities.” — Gretchen & Jeff Ditto

BRIGHTON, SOUTH EAST, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s long been known that dogs are man’s best friend, so it will come as no surprise that there is an entire day, which is dedicated to our canine companions. Now in its 15th year, National Dog Day is celebrated annually on August 26th to highlight the number of rescue dogs in need of a forever home, while also recognising the love dogs bring into people’s lives.While there are already over *89.7 million dog owners in the US, ownership is on the rise with 20 million new dogs finding homes between 2000 and 2017. Clearly a nation of dog-lovers, you don’t need to be a dog owner to celebrate this national day or enjoy all the benefits of a four-legged friend.According to house and pet sitting company TrustedHousesitters , dog sitting has grown in popularity across the US in recent years. Angela Laws, Community Manager of TrustedHousesitters says: “Between 2018 and 2019, we have seen a 54% increase in the number of dog sits available in the US and a 35% increase globally which shows just how popular dog sitting is becoming as a new travel trend.“It’s the perfect way for dog lovers, longing for the company of a canine companion, to sit and stay in a home away from home. With members in over 130 countries, we are creating connections across the world while helping to keep more dogs happy at home when their owners travel.”Dog lovers like Gretchen and Jeff from Santa Monica, California, are among the thousands of sitters spending National Dog Day in the company of other people’s dogs. Gretchen said: “We love house and pet sitting because it allows us to give and receive unconditional love to dogs while exploring neighborhoods and cities. What better way to feel at home in a place than by taking a dog for a walk?So far we’ve cared for 9 dogs, all of whom have been such big characters. We were particularly fond of Thor in Boise, Idaho who was great! Well, they are all great, but he was an especially fun little guy because he was a rescue from China. When we first met him, he wasn’t sure of us, but by the end of our stay, it was hard to get him to leave our sides. He’ll always have a special place in our hearts.We love dogs because they love to play, eat and sleep - just like us! And we love caring for peoples homes and pets while they are on vacation because we don’t feel as much like tourists. It’s also a great way to save money on accommodation!We’re planning on spending National Dog Day reminiscing about all the furry friends we’ve fallen in love with while scrolling TrustedHousesitters for another sweet dog to care for.”To celebrate National Dog Day, we’ve rounded up some of the most adorable dogs and their exceptional homes both here in the US and overseas available on TrustedHousesitters. Whether you’re after a city escape in New York, a relaxing retreat in Hawaii or a getaway on the beaches of Australia, these beautiful homes will guarantee dog-loving travellers an unforgettable experience in the company of some seriously adorable new friends.Brooklyn, United StatesDiscover the fairytale city this Christmas with Riley the puppySan Francisco, CA, United StatesLet Troy take the lead and show you around this cultural melting potKula, HI, United StatesSpend lazy days beside the ocean with Ruger the German Shorthaired PointerLondon, United KingdomLet Ele and Gus take the lead and show you the cityKuranda, AustraliaSoak up the sun in your own private pool with Cookie the English Staffordshire-XKo Samui, ThailandTake in views of the island with Raffa, Bella and Gandhi - a trio of TerriersSitges, SpainSink your feet in golden sands with Loulou the DaschundRipatransone, ItalyHead to the hills and admire the views with dogs Buttercup and Gidget and Luna the cat-- Ends --About TrustedHousesittersTrustedHousesitters is the pet care solution keeping pets happy at home while helping people to travel since 2010. Its members pay just once a year to connect and exchange home and pet care for the chance to stay with pets in unique places. With neither owner nor sitters charging money, it’s a special exchange that helps pet owners travel with peace of mind while pet-loving sitters get to experience life somewhere new.Based in the UK, TrustedHousesitters has members in over 130 countries and is the largest house and pet sitting platform of its kind.To download high-res imagery from the above listings, please visit:For more information, please contact TrustedHousesitters:Angela Laws: angela@trustedhousesitters.comAmanda Fenby: amanda@trustedhousesitters.comContact number: 03302 232 544*Dog ownership statistics -



