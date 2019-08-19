International Methanol Vehicle Conference to be held in Chongqing, China

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Methanol Institute, the Expert Committee for Methanol Vehicle Promotion of the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the China Internal Combustion Engine Society, and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers invite you to join us for the International Methanol Vehicle and Fuel Applications Conference and Exposition taking place on 11-13 October 2019 in Chongqing, China at the Chongqing Yuelai Conference Center.In March 2019, eight ministries of China’s central government led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which is the primary government body on automobile industry in China, issued a promotional policy paper – “Guidance of Developing Methanol Vehicles Applications in China” or “Paper 61” – to deploy methanol fueled vehicles across China. Paper 61 follows a six-year pilot program conducted by MIIT involving over 1,000 cars, trucks and buses in 10 cities from 5 provinces operating on neat methanol or M100 and accumulated nearly 200 million kilometers of experience. The policy paper encourages the broad commercial expansion of methanol-fueled vehicles in China – including hybrid and fuel cell vehicles – by the central government supported by significant policies initiatives.Under the leadership and support of MIIT, the International Methanol Vehicle and Fuel Applications Conference and Exposition will provide a forum to highlight current methanol vehicle developments in China and around the world. Over 1,000 representatives from China’s automotive industry, officials from local government and state-owned enterprises, professionals from the finance and investor sector, and representatives of the global methanol industry are expected to attend the event. The two-day conference will also feature an extensive exhibition of methanol fueled vehicles, component suppliers, and fueling infrastructure builders. Day three will include site visits to see methanol fueled vehicles, industrial boilers, and cook stoves.Presenters will include: Wei Anli, Secretary-General, MIIT Expert Committee for Methanol Vehicle Promotion; Gregory Dolan, CEO, MI; Li Shufu, Chairman, Geely Automotive Holding; Prof. Surya Prakash, University of Southern California; Jin DongHan, President, Tianjin University and President of International Council on Combustion Engines (CIMAC); Anne Korin, Co-Director, Institute for the Analysis of Global Security; Gil Dankner, Chairman, Dor Chemicals; Dr. Peter Heuser, Group Vice President, FEV; Mads Friis Jensen, COO, Blue World Technologies; Prof. Li Can, Member of Chinese Academy of Sciences; Prof. Ni Weidou, Member of Chinese Academy of Engineer; Prof. Xie Kechang, Member of Chinese Academy of Engineering; Prof. Sun Gongquan, Dalian Institute of Physical Chemistry; Dr. Shen Jianyue, Founder and CEO of Palcan; Daniel Sun, Founder and CEO of Olah Motors; experts from CATARC on standards.Event supporters also include: Geely Automotive Holdings, Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute of the University of Southern California, Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, and Chinese Academy of Sciences Holdings.The conference and exhibition are free of charge for all international participants, and volunteers will be provided to assist you with registration, visas, hotel accommodations, and travel, including all airport transfers. To register, please send an email with your contact details to:Name：Shicun Qu (primary)Phone number：+86 18-7918-28151WeChat：18791828151E-mail： qsc19890209@163.comFor more information, please visit: https://www.methanol.org/international-methanol-vehicle-and-fuel-applications-conference-exposition/



