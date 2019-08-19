Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market to Reach $392.3 Million by 2025 at 10.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness towards fashion, enhancement in creativity & design flexibility, and durable & eco-friendly printing methods facilitate the growth of the global digital textile machine market. Furthermore, the clothing and apparel segment contributed for more than two-fifths of the total digital textile printing market share in 2017. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global digital textile machine market generated $175.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $392.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Surge in consciousness towards fashion, sustainable and eco-friendly printing methods, and higher creativity and increased design flexibility drive the growth of the market. However, the harmful effects associated with digital textile printers and the never-ending competition from traditional printing methods restrict the growth. On the other hand, the high speed of producing products using printer provide lucrative opportunities for this market.

Download Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4475

The clothing and apparel segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. However, the other applications segment which comprises industrial furnishing, corporate furnishing, packaging, sports, healthcare, civil defense, and automotive is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025. Since, digital textile printing machines possess high speed, creativity, and large color options, they are widely used for printing automotive textiles.

Based on process type, the direct-to-fabric (DTF) segment held more than half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the direct-to-garment (DTG) segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2025.

To Speak with Our Research Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4475

Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in consciousness towards the latest trends has fueled the need for varied styles and multicolored designs, thereby driving the demand for digitally printed textile printing machines in the region. However, Europe contributed more than one-third of the total share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for digitally printed interior and household textiles in the region.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include the M&R Company, Durst Group, SPG Prints B.V., Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Konica Minolta, ROQ International, Kornit Digital, and Mimaki. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

About US:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides a one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies the client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.