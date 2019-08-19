Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019

Description

The global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) market is valued at USD 83.00 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 160.72 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.71% between 2019 and 2025.

This report focuses on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe (Ex. Germany), China and Germany.

At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 

Yiruide 
Neuronetics 
Magstim 
Brainsway 
MagVenture 
eNeura 
Remed 
Neurosoft 
Dr. Langer Medical 
Nexstim 
MAG & More

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe (Ex. Germany) 
China 
Germany 
RoA 
South America 
Middle East and Africa

Segment by Type 
sTMS 
pTMS 
rTMS 
nTMS

Segment by Application 
Depression 
Tinnitus 
Alzheimer 
Parkinson's Disease 
Psychiatric Disorders 
Headache 
Stroke 
Other

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report 1 

2 Executive Summary 5 

Continued...            

