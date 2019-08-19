Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

The global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) market is valued at USD 83.00 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 160.72 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.71% between 2019 and 2025.

This report focuses on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe (Ex. Germany), China and Germany.

At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yiruide

Neuronetics

Magstim

Brainsway

MagVenture

eNeura

Remed

Neurosoft

Dr. Langer Medical

Nexstim

MAG & More

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe (Ex. Germany)

China

Germany

RoA

South America

Middle East and Africa

Segment by Type

sTMS

pTMS

rTMS

nTMS

Segment by Application

Depression

Tinnitus

Alzheimer

Parkinson's Disease

Psychiatric Disorders

Headache

Stroke

Other

