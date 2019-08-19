Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025
The global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) market is valued at USD 83.00 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 160.72 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.71% between 2019 and 2025.
This report focuses on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators (TMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe (Ex. Germany), China and Germany.
At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Yiruide
Neuronetics
Magstim
Brainsway
MagVenture
eNeura
Remed
Neurosoft
Dr. Langer Medical
Nexstim
MAG & More
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe (Ex. Germany)
China
Germany
RoA
South America
Middle East and Africa
Segment by Type
sTMS
pTMS
rTMS
nTMS
Segment by Application
Depression
Tinnitus
Alzheimer
Parkinson's Disease
Psychiatric Disorders
Headache
Stroke
Other
Table of Content
