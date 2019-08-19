Dosimetry 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Dosimetry -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dosimetry Industry

Description

Exposure of human beings to an excessive amount of ionizing radiation and harmful gases can be fatal, which is one of the most prevalent occupational hazards. The growing need to measure the safe amount of radiation a person can be exposed is likely to surge the global dosimeter market. The increase in the occurrence of industrial accidents due to leakage of radiation is encouraging the adoption of radiation dosimeters across multiple industries such as chemical, healthcare, and others. This is expected to surge the global dosimeter market. Industrial sites and medical organizations are high end-users of dosimeters. Hence, rapid industrialization and rising cases of patients afflicted with severe diseases such as cancer, are likely to propel the dosimeter market growth.

The fast-paced expansion of the global dosimeter market can be attributed to the growing awareness of dosimeters function. The need for dosimeter is maximum at radiation sites. Increase in the spotting of radiation sites due to the growing number of research and developmental activities in the field of medicine and modern physics can bolster the dosimeter market growth. Prominent companies are investing in the production of dosimeters owing to the surge in its demand across industries that are supporting labor safety. The rising number of dosimeter producers is likely to increase the revenue generation for the global dosimeter market growth.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3347763-dosimetry-technologies-and-global-markets

Moreover, dosimeters are also getting incorporated in gas-detection and measurement devices that are used in analytical studies. The growing laboratory activities, which frequently use gas-detectors and related equipment and their enhanced efficiency due to the integration of dosimeters, are factors that can drive the growth of the global dosimeter market. The stringency in governmental regulation for controlling radiation at work-place is also expected to augment the dosimeter market growth. The availability of a wide range of dosimeters such as radiation dosimeters, gas-detecting dosimeters, optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dosimeters, and thermoluminescent dosimeters (TLDs) is likely to intensify the global dosimeter market growth. Currently, after radiation dosimeter, gas-detecting dosimeters have gained immense popularity, followed by thermoluminescent dosimeters (TLDs), then optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dosimeter. However, the lack of awareness of dosimeter can hinder the growth of the global dosimetry market growth.

North America is likely to lead in the global dosimeter market in the foreseeable future. The growing cases of cancer and the rising need for the safety of medical personnel exposed to radiation are likely to surge the North American dosimeter market. Additionally, the emergence of new nuclear powerplants in North America and the stringency in the government regulations regarding radiation control are other factors, which are anticipated to spur the regional dosimeter market growth. In Europe, due to the increase in the installation of a radiation detecting system across multiple industries is likely to surge the dosimeter market growth. The European dosimeter market is expected to register a lucrative CAGR in the near future. The continuous technical upgradations and rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific region are factors which are likely to spur the APAC dosimeter market growth. Furthermore, the existence of renowned dosimeter vendors is also expected to boost the growth of the APAC dosimeter market.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3347763-dosimetry-technologies-and-global-markets

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Global Dosimeter Market by Device Type

Chapter 5 Global Dosimeters Market by Technology

Chapter 6 Global Dosimeter Market by End Use

Chapter 7 Global Dosimeter Market by Region

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ARROW-TECH INC.

BIODEX MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC.

CHP DOSIMETRY

ECOTEST

FLUKE BIOMEDICAL

FUJI ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

GAMMADATA INSTRUMENT AB

GASTEC CORP.

GASTECH AUSTRALIA

HONEYWELL ANALYTICS INC.

IBA WORLDWIDE

INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC

INTECH DOSIMETERS PVT. LTD.

LANDAUER

LUDLUM MEASUREMENTS INC.

MED-PRO INC.

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

NEXTTEQ LLC

PANASONIC CORP. OF NORTH AMERICA

POLIMASTER

PTW-FREIBURG GMBH

RADIATION DETECTION CO.

RAE SYSTEMS

RIKEN KEIKI CO. LTD.

S.E. INTERNATIONAL INC.

SAPHYMO

SENSIDYNE, LP

SIERRA RADIATION DOSIMETRY SERVICES INC.

SKC INC.

TELEDYNE ADVANCED ELECTRONIC SOLUTIONS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3347763

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.