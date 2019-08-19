Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Extended Warranty Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global Extended Warranty Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extended Warranty Market

An extended warranty, sometimes called a service agreement, a service contract, or a maintenance agreement, is a prolonged warranty offered to consumers in addition to the standard warranty on new items. This report focuses on the global Extended Warranty status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Extended Warranty development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study 
Allianz Global Assistance 
American International Group, Inc. 
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. 
Asurion LLC 
Chubb Limited 
Assurant, Inc. 
SquareTrade, Inc. 
The Warranty Group, Inc. 
Advanced American Auto Warranty Services LLC 
Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4354349-global-extended-warranty-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Standard Protection Plan 
Accidental Protection Plan

Market segment by Application, split into 
Laptops and PCs 
Mobile Devices 
Wearables 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Extended Warranty status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Extended Warranty development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4354349-global-extended-warranty-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.   

Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT                                                      
sales@wiseguyreports.com       
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)                          
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)      

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Mobile Phone Liquid Metal Market 2014 Marginal Growth Forecast Analysis by Key Players and Application to 2026
Global Radiology Information System (RIS) Market Opportunity, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2024
Fuel Cell Power Generation Systems Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
View All Stories From This Author