Disaster Recovery Systems Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster recovery involves a set of policies, tools and procedures to enable the recovery or continuation of vital technology infrastructure and systems following a natural or human-induced disaster. Disaster recovery focuses on the IT or technology systems supporting critical business functions, as opposed to business continuity, which involves keeping all essential aspects of a business functioning despite significant disruptive events. This report mainly sdtueis Disaster Recovery Systems market.
In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The global report on the Disaster Recovery Systems market provides readers with an in-depth understanding of the ongoing trends and events in the industry. The report was curated taking the historic data into consideration. Through the same, analysts deciphered key projections of the global market. The report also has a segmental analysis of the global Disaster Recovery Systems market and is broken down by offering acute insights on the same. With an aim of helping existing and potential industry participants, the report was formulated in an extensive manner. This was done so as to help them make informed and effective decisions on the growth strategies they wish to employ and how they plan their operational management. The report comprises information like drivers, projected trends, constraining factors, and future opportunities for market players.
The key players covered in this study
Zerto
Acronis
Actifio
Altaro
Arcserve
Asigra
Axcient
Barracuda
Carbonite
CloudBerry
Commvault
Datto
Dell EMC
Druva
FalconStor
IBM
Infrascale
Micro Focus
NAKIVO
NovaStor
StorageCraft
Unitrends
Veeam
Veritas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Disasters
Man-made Disasters
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
