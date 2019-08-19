Disaster Recovery Systems Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster recovery involves a set of policies, tools and procedures to enable the recovery or continuation of vital technology infrastructure and systems following a natural or human-induced disaster. Disaster recovery focuses on the IT or technology systems supporting critical business functions, as opposed to business continuity, which involves keeping all essential aspects of a business functioning despite significant disruptive events. This report mainly sdtueis Disaster Recovery Systems market.

In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The global report on the Disaster Recovery Systems market provides readers with an in-depth understanding of the ongoing trends and events in the industry. The report was curated taking the historic data into consideration. Through the same, analysts deciphered key projections of the global market. The report also has a segmental analysis of the global Disaster Recovery Systems market and is broken down by offering acute insights on the same. With an aim of helping existing and potential industry participants, the report was formulated in an extensive manner. This was done so as to help them make informed and effective decisions on the growth strategies they wish to employ and how they plan their operational management. The report comprises information like drivers, projected trends, constraining factors, and future opportunities for market players.

The key players covered in this study

Zerto

Acronis

Actifio

Altaro

Arcserve

Asigra

Axcient

Barracuda

Carbonite

CloudBerry

Commvault

Datto

Dell EMC

Druva

FalconStor

IBM

Infrascale

Micro Focus

NAKIVO

NovaStor

StorageCraft

Unitrends

Veeam

Veritas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Disasters

Man-made Disasters

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

