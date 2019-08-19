Ashnik to host Technical Workshop in Malaysia on Modernizing Database Platforms

Ashnik, the leading enterprise open source providers in Southeast Asia and India, organises a technical workshop on EDB Postgres in Malaysia on 27th August 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashnik, the leading enterprise open source providers in Southeast Asia and India, announced a technical workshop on EDB Postgres will be held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 27th August 2019.The invite-only event aims to demonstrate modernization and migration of database to a platform of your choice – Cloud, VM or Kubernetes. All of which are available on the EDB Postgres Platform.“Organisations today are rapidly exploring ways to free up their core database management systems from legacy databases and transcend to a database of the future. EDB Postgres is a platform that liberates enterprises from expensive DBMS costs, thus enabling their digital business. If your organization is planning its migration journey and would like to learn how EDB Postgres can help, this workshop is the perfect start”, says Kaustubh Patwardhan, Director – Southeast Asia and Hong Kong for Ashnik.The 3-hour workshop is slated to comprehensively cover the modernization of databases, more specifically - how EDB Postgres Platform enables migration from legacy DBMS, various use cases regionally and globally and a live Demo on Moving Oracle reporting server to EDB Postgres “EDB Postgres is the most complete open source-based data management platform, optimized for greater scalability, security and reliability. Join us at the workshop to find out how EDB Postgres can help you in your digital transformation journey”, adds Frank Courtney-Jay, Sales Director, SE Asia and Hong Kong, EnterpriseDB Pte Ltd.Organisations or individuals interested in attending this technical workshop can register here http://bit.ly/2YWuucZ Attendance is by invite-only and subject to approval.About AshnikAshnik is a Singapore headquartered leading open source solutions provider, with presence across Southeast Asia, US and India. It delivers consulting services and solutions using enterprise open source technologies to overcome critical business challenges - enabling enterprises achieve their digital goals. Founded in 2009, Ashnik has since enabled over 180 large enterprises in the region helping them go agile, innovative and cost efficient. To know more, visit www.ashnik.com



