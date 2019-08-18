Free Weight loss Awareness Program in Kerala

Control diabetes start a weight loss regime

Metabolic disorders among Indians are rising alarmingly. AyurMana is conducting free awareness program to help citizens address these naturally

The premier institute in India for Natural Healing” — AyurMana Centre for Advanced Healing

TRIVANDRUM, KERALA, INDIA, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metabolic disorders including diabetes , thyroid issues, obesity, increased lipids, blood pressure etc and rising alarmingly in India affecting the overall health status of the soceity detrimentally. AyurMana is conducting free awareness sessions on metabolic disorders and weight loss program in Kerala to help citizens address these challenges naturally. The program titled ''Addresing Obesity and Associated Metabolic disorders : A Natural Approach'' is being offered at AyurManaDharma Ayurveda Centre for Advanced Healing in Trivandrum, Kerala India.Interested citizens can register by sending mail to enquiry@ayurmana.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.