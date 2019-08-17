The Naperville Tale Of Two Tutors

Bruce and Anne - Naperville Tutors

Naperville Illinois, nationally known for educational excellence now has a pair of tutors in the community that are husband and wife.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private tutoring in Naperville, Illinois has been increasingly popular among children and adults alike, and the community now has a pair of tutors in town who are husband and wife.Long-time Naperville residents Anne Cottez and Bruce Jones offer private tutoring lessons to fellow community members, where the husband and wife are known for teaching and have created their own small businesses side-by-side. Anne is the owner of NaperFrench, where she offers private French classes in Naperville for children, students, and adults. Bruce teaches personalized SEO training and website search engine optimization classes at his business 1ON1 SEO Training.Anne was born in Reims, France and moved to the US when she was 25. Since leaving her home, Anne has never forgotten where she came from and enjoys speaking French, sharing her culture, and teaching others about her country as a way to feel close to her roots. She has been a French teacher and tutor for 18 years and now teaches private French lessons in Naperville to teens and adults in Old Farm subdivision, with students traveling from as far as Chicago to attend. Anne also does some private French tutoring via Skype for students who are not in the area.“When I first started dating Bruce, he helped me with my website, and what he taught me about SEO and internet marketing is a huge part of what helped me grow my business to what it is today. It is great to see him launching the success of so many other local businesses and startups in the same way.” says Anne.Bruce worked in the Digital Marketing world for over a decade prior to beginning his own tutoring business, where he had a strong focus on SEO, inbound marketing and helping Naperville and local businesses. The many Naperville businesses that Bruce has helped over the years have included manufacturers, real estate companies, chiropractors, lawn services, non-profits… While working in the industry, Bruce discovered that he had a passion for teaching and sharing his knowledge, which led him to put on seminars and local workshops in the area, as well as become a part-time teacher at College of DuPage for their Center for Entrepreneurship. With his 1ON1 SEO tutoring business, Bruce mainly offers virtual classes, but he does also meet with clients out of his office or at their businesses.His wife was one of his first students that he taught SEO to rather than simply doing the job for them, and he credits Anne for inspiring him to take on an instructive role in the industry. “I was sure that Anne must be a great teacher when I saw how many Christmas and thank you gifts she gets every year,” laughs Bruce. “Anne’s success made me understand the key to being a good teacher: Not only do you have to be passionate and knowledgeable about what you teach, but you have to make it entertaining for your student and make sure that they feel the reward of their hard work put into each class.”The couple lives and teaches out of their home in Naperville IL, where they also raised their three daughters who are back and forth between college.NaperFrench French Language ClassesAnne Cottez-Jones, Owner & French Teacher/Tutoranne@naperfrench.com630-405-38401ON1 SEO TrainingBruce Jones, Owner & SEO Trainer/Tutorbruce@1on1seotraining.com630-330-2780



