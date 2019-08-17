Parkside Family Dental Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction

Parkside Family Dental wins 5th consecutive Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction

Louisville dentist earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES , August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkside Family Dental is dedicated to providing its patients with an outstanding experience every time. Its efforts have led to the practice receiving its fifth straight City Beat News Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction.

Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

With two locations to serve patients, Parkside Family Dental has become the community’s dental practice, offering a one-stop shop since 2010. From preventative to restorative dentistry to full-mouth reconstructions and extremely advanced implant cases, the team at Parkside can handle it all. Cosmetic services are also offered, including veneers, Invisalign and Botox.

“The whole point of our operation is to make people smile,” says Bogdan Graboviy, DMD, the practice’s founder. “Everyday life is stressful for everyone, and visiting the dentist is typically just one more thing on peoples’ list. When a patient comes into our office with the stress of the day, our goal is to surprise them with an experience that sends them off with a positive, cheerful mindset and a smile on their face. That’s why we hire happy, caring people who naturally are drawn to help others.”

In order to create an outstanding experience for patients, Parkside’s employees do several things. First, they take the time to listen to what patients want and understand their circumstances so they can help them achieve their health goals.

“Our team is a phenomenal group of dedicated, high-achieving, caring individuals who impact the lives of our patients on a daily basis,” says Dr. Graboviy.

“Additionally, we make sure finances don’t get in the way of a patient getting the care they deserve. We offer a lot of different plans that help people in various circumstances receive the care they need,” Dr. Graboviy continues.

Parkside Family Dental has earned high praise from its patients, who can’t say enough great things about their experiences.

“I had a serious fear of the dentist before coming to Parkside,” says patient Kristen Mitchell. “Everyone that works here is so nice and helpful! Highly recommend to anyone in search of a new dentist.”

“Parkside Family Dental works the hardest of any dentist I’ve tried in Louisville,” says Daniel Conn. “They prioritize comfort and safety for the lifetime of their patients, all while tirelessly going to bat for your wallet with the insurance companies. Excellent work all around from hygienists, assistants, dentists and office staff.”

“Amazing place to go,” says Dustin McDaniels. “I used to dread going to the dentist, but the staff at Parkside Family Dental are the most fantastic group of people who have ever put their hands in my mouth. Everyone is very friendly and knows me by name. They always ask about my family and how everything is going.”

In keeping with its slogan, Committed to our Community’s Smile, the Parkside team is involved in supporting local groups and organizations. “We are extremely grateful to the veteran community as well, and that’s why each year we provide a day of free dental care to active and veteran military members and their families as part of the Freedom Day USA program,” says Dr. Graboviy.

In addition to the five Spectrum Awards, Dr. Graboviy has been recognized by the Consumers’ Research Council of America with the America’s Top Dentist Award every year since 2007. He has also received the International Health Professional of the Year Award from the International Biographical Centre in Cambridge, England.

“The truth is I really just like dentistry, so I continuously attend seminars and trainings to hone my craft,” says Dr. Graboviy. “I’ve been named Master of the International Congress of Oral Implantology and received hundreds of hours of continuing education.”

Parkside Family Dental has offices in Louisville and Middletown, Kentucky. For more information, go online to www.parksidefamilydental.com. Check out the practice on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ParksideFamilyDental/ or visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/PARKSIDE-FAMILY-DENTAL-LOUISVILLE-KY.

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.







