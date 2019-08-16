Ipro at ILTACON

Ipro Showcases Latest Innovations at ILTACON: the premier legaltech conference for professionals undertaking initiatives in support of the practice of law

TEMPE, ARIZONA, US, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, will be showcasing their newest product offerings at ILTACON, the premier legal technology conference for professionals undertaking initiatives in support of the practice of law.

Ipro will be in booth 304 at ILTACON, August 18-22. There you will be able to see:

The latest innovations in Ipro for desktop, formerly Eclipse SE, including high-speed ingestion with advanced settings & integration with TrialDirector 360 featuring a new interface and enhancements

Ipro for desktop runs in a dynamic dashboard that launches different modules in a stack and seamlessly flows data through the different phases of litigation: case management, administration, processing, review, fact management, and trial presentation with TrialDirector 360®. With this true all-in-one litigation platform, you can effortlessly manage reviews, unitize documents, ingest native files, and produce documents.

Introduction to the NEW Ipro for Enterprise, formerly Eclipse & Automated Digital Discovery (ADD)

Ipro for enterprise is an eDiscovery workflow solution that allows users to easily process any type of data, have it ready for analysis or review in minutes, and avoid lengthy upload times for situations needing an agile response. Ipro for enterprise bundles Ipro’s gold-standard in Imaging, OCR, Processing and Production, with the latest innovations in Review – including advanced analytics, Technology Assisted Review, and ECA – all into an easy-to-use intuitive interface.

Hybrid eDiscovery with the Ipro Cloud

Regardless of the software deployment you’re using (desktop, on-prem, or cloud hosted), you can scale up using the Ipro Cloud at any time. The Ipro Cloud gives you the scalability of a public cloud with the data control of a private cloud, with a hosting team that speaks the same language as your legal team and acts as your dedicated eDiscovery IT department. Our state-of-the-art data center has a limited employee access to sensitive data & a lower profile for targeted hacks. And hosting fees are a fraction of those on public clouds.

Want a deeper dive into the software? Book a private meeting at the show!

No badge needed.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.