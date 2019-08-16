Alibi Music Sponsors Twitch Streamers

Alibi Music has launched the Alibi BinxBox promotional sponsorship with twenty five Binx.tv Twitch.tv Streamers selected from throughout the Binx.tv community.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alibi Music has launched the Alibi BinxBox promotional sponsorship with twenty five top Binx.tv Twitch.tv Streamers selected from throughout the Binx.tv community . Each sponsored Streamer becoming an Alibi account holder and gifting Alibi BinxCards to their lucky followers!Every Alibi BinxBox comes packed with one full year subscription to the Alibi Music service, 1,000 BinxCoins and limited series Crash’em Derby decals.Sponsored Streamers gift a collection of BinxCards to their followers and the first to collect them all redeems their free Alibi prize! Putting the power of white-listed music tracks at the fingertips of any gamer, developer or indie publisher!“Alibi Music has a long history of offering Indie and Pro level services. However, this exciting new sponsor program is specially designed for gamers and esport fans alike.” says Yon Hardisty, a Binx.tv team member, “Immediate Youtube white-listing, BinxCoin awards and video-on-demand rights are included with every sponsorship. Backing every stream with great music tracks”.The BinxBox is the latest in gamified digital goods delivery! Each BinxBox can be filled with any unique collection of goods and redeemed with the right mix on BinxCards. Visit your favorite Streamers, network and engagement with them to collect your BinxCards today.About Alibi MusicALIBI utilizes the talent of hundreds of brilliant composers and songwriters specializing in their own styles, each bringing creativity and authenticity. ALIBI’s music has been used in countless movie trailers, advertisements, and creative programming, and is now serving the streaming community with a partnership with Binx.Listen live on Spotify, Alibi, BinxRocks and within the Crash’em Derby games.Recent ALIBI credits include: First Man, Constantine City of Demons, Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The First Purge, Cobra Kai, Silicon Valley, Justice League Gods and Monsters and many more.About BinxBinx.tv is a new kind of social streaming community. Focused on the content creators. Building apps, tools and services dedicated to enhancing social video streaming all over the world.###If you would like more information about this topic, please call Yon Hardisty at (805) 398-3753, or email yhardisty@monkeybyte.com.Please feel free to utilize the below art at will. More game art available upon request.###



