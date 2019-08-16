Hoyer Statement on Member Travel to Israel

“I remain deeply disappointed that the Israeli government reversed the policy announced by Ambassador Ron Dermer that ‘out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any Member of Congress into Israel.’

“Even more disappointing is that, after deciding to allow Rep. Tlaib to visit her grandmother, who lives in the West Bank, the Israeli government required her to sign a letter in some way limiting her actions while in Israel and/or the West Bank. To my knowledge, no Member of Congress has ever been asked to agree to preconditions in order to visit Israel. The public release of that letter compounded the unacceptability of this requirement.

“Not only was this request disrespectful of Rep. Tlaib but of the United States Congress as well.

“This matter is a self-inflicted wound by one of America’s closest allies, one of our closest friends, and a vibrant democracy. President Trump’s urging of such action and its implementation were – and are – unacceptable.”