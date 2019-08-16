Raghuram Rajan: Markets and State Leave Community Behind
In The Third Pillar, Raghuram Rajan says empowering local communities will make globalization work for more people. (IMF photo)
In his latest book, Raghuram Rajan examines the relationship between the state, markets and communities, and argues localism is the answer to globalization. Rajan is a distinguished professor of finance at the University of Chicago, former head of India's central bank and former Chief Economist at the IMF, where he was invited to talk about The Third Pillar: How Markets and the State Leave the Community Behind
