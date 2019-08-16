Rally 2 Give to Hold Third Annual Car Rally to Benefit Children and Families with Special Needs

Rally 2 Give 2018 Rally 2 Give 2018 Car Rally 2 Give

3-Day Charity Rally Route Stretches from Boston to Montreal

We look forward to Rally 2 Give’s fall rally all year long. It’s amazing what happens when you bring great people together for great causes” — Rick St. Jean

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England-based non-profit, Rally 2 Give , is launching its third annual charity car rally and dinner to benefit children and families with special needs. A maximum of 30 registered attendees and their chosen automobiles will meet at the start of the event at the Encore Boston Harbor Resort in Everett, MA, on Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m. This year’s route will begin in Boston, travel through the mountains of New Hampshire, cross the border into Canada, and end in Montreal. Soon after crossing the finish line, participants will celebrate with a dinner at celebrity chef Marcus Samuelson’s new restaurant, MARCUS, in the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.The event will continue into Saturday with one of two options. One will involve a scenic drive through Quebec’s Laurentian Mountains and into Mont-Tremblant, a world-famous resort town known for its car racing, skiing, and quaint shopping village. The other option will be to take a curated tour of Montreal that will showcase why the city continues to be one of the top destinations for fashion, nightlife, and food this side of the Atlantic. The grand finale of the day’s festivities will feature a unique “Experiential Dining” event at Chef Liam Barron’s restaurant, Bar Loic. The fun-filled weekend will end on Sunday with a drive back to Boston with a pit-stop and final lunch in Burlington, Vermont.Rally 2 Give was conceived by a father/son team who share a passion for cars and who have a long history of giving back to the community. For years, Rick St. Jean, CEO of Commonwealth Financial Group , participated with his son Matt in car rallies around the world that supported charitable causes. Eventually, they realized that they could memorialize this time they spent together and give back at a more local level. The two founded the Rally 2 Give Foundation and host car rallies to connect great people for great causes.The Rally 2 Give Foundation impacts not only the special needs community but also other select charities based in New England. Some of the causes that have benefitted from past events include: The Hometown Foundation, Friends of the Valley, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Barre City Police K9 Fund, Deerfield Valley Rescue, Make a Wish Foundation, Triangle Inc., and most notably Special Olympics Vermont. On top of being international for the first time, this year’s rally is expected to be the largest yet and stands to be a record fundraiser for the foundation’s beneficiaries.Rick St. Jean commented: “We look forward to Rally 2 Give’s fall rally all year long. It’s amazing what happens when you bring great people together for great causes”For more information on the event and registration, please visit https://rally2give.org/register-for-2019-rally ###

Rally 2 Give 2018 Video



