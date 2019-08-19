Ten Family-Friendly Activities To Do Outside Before Summer Is Over

NRPA and Disney Work Together to Inspire People to Check Out Local Parks with Fun and Engaging Activities

UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMedia Contacts:Holly Contihconti@oliverrussell.com208.287.6523Heather Williamshwilliams@nrpa.org703.858.4743The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) has announced its summer campaign “Ten Ways to Get Out and Play” to inspire people to connect with their local community through quality time spent outside. NRPA’s “Americans’ Engagement with Parks Report” states that 74 percent of Americans’ favorite recreational activities are visiting local parks, playgrounds or other open spaces. This campaign was formed in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company to inspire people to have fun in their neighborhood parks.According to NRPA’s July 2019 Park Pulse poll, 91 percent of Americans will partake in an outdoor recreation activity hosted by their local park and recreation agency this summer. People who plan on hitting up their nearby parks outlined their top three activities:1. Gathering with family and friends at the park for games, picnics or barbecues (58%)2. Going to the pool (48%)3. Walking or hiking along a local trail (45%)NRPA’s 2018 “Americans’ Engagement with Parks Report” also highlighted that one in five people feel there is either a lack of quality facilities close to where they live or they are unaware of parks or recreational offerings in their area. One of NRPA’s and Disney’s goals is to bring access to parks to underserved communities and inform people of the outdoor amenities available to them.“At NRPA, we believe everyone deserves a great park,” said Kellie May, NRPA vice president of programs. “Not only do parks provide spaces for people to gather with family and friends, but they also provide opportunities for everyone to improve their health and wellness, experience the benefits of nature and enjoy popular outdoor activities, such as hiking, swimming, and camping.”Since 2015, NRPA and Disney have worked together to award grants to park and recreation agencies that provide innovative and creative ideas for increasing access to outdoor play through the “Meet Me at the Park” initiative. This program aims to provide one million kids and families with access to play, with play spaces that are designed to be inclusive of all abilities so that everyone can partake in outdoor play.“Parks are essential to communities everywhere,” said Rachel Banner, NRPA director of park access. “For a majority of Americans, their local park is only a 10-minute walk away. These close-to-home spaces provide everyday opportunities to spend time outdoors and enhance quality of life for everyone.”People won’t have to travel far to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. For quality outdoor time and fresh air, a local park is the perfect spot.###About the National Recreation and Park AssociationThe National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation, and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, www.nrpa.org . For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org



