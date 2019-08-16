“Safe Recipe Style Guide” Reaches Costa Rica

FMI Chief Food and Product Safety Officer, Senior Vice President, Food Safety Programs, Hilary Thesmar, PhD, RD, CFS, recently participated in the Food Safety Matters Podcast, Episode 45, which highlighted The Challenges of Communicating Food Safety to Consumers. After hearing the podcast, Auto Mercado, a grocery chain in Costa Rica, began using the Safe Recipe Style Guide in its stores. Auto Mercado worked with its nutrition and marketing team to include the Safe Recipe Style Guidemessages in store recipes and translated the materials into Spanish. They also developed and sold color-coded reusable thermal bags, which included the Spanish version of The FoodKeeper and refrigerator magnets to celebrate Food Safety Day.

The Safe Recipe Style Guide provides easy modifications to any recipe to improve food safety practices. Multiple studies show that when consumers follow recipes that incorporate basic food safety instructions, they significantly increase food safety behaviors.

Here are some photos of Auto Mercado's Safe Recipe Style Guide activations: