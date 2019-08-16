Global Investment Banking Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Investment Banking‎‎ Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Investment Banking Market

The global investment banking market is growing rapidly, witnessing a considerable uptake of these services. According to an industry analysis recently uploaded on the WGR website, the global investment banking market is expected to observe immense growth by 2025 at a moderate CAGR from 2019-2025.

Investment Banking broadly refers to investment management and portfolio management that control the capital usage of an individual or organization. Investment banking companies provide services such as budgeting, savings, and catalyze investment decisions for large funds, such as mutual funds or pension plans. Investment banking companies are a subset of the banking & financial services (BFS) sector that refers to the services provided for the dealings in the management of money.

The key players covered in this study

Barclays

JP Morgan

Goldman Sachs

Bank Of America Merrill Lynch

Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank

Credit Suisse

...

Market players increase their shareholder’s values while dealing with the risk related to the market & regulatory pressures. On the other hand, customers’ demands, requirements, and expectations continuously change, which, as a result, changes paradigms of maturation of population, desire to increase the personal wealth, and personalization of investment banking products and services. This, as a result, intensifies the market competition and squeezes market margins, which further force the players to cut the costs of their services and enhance the quality of services.

However, as these organizations become more entrepreneurial and innovative, it increases complexity in products, further enhancing uncertainty in the business environment. Simultaneously, stringent government regulations imply the increasing pressure to improve supremacy, transparency, and accountability.

To deal with this, market players try to build stronger, enduring customer relationships by sharpening their process efficiency and creativity and thus, turn challenges into opportunities. As a catalyst for strengthening the businesses, these companies, deliver more sustainable returns and regulatory demands using improved risk management processes.

These changes create the need for a new generation of solutions that can operate in real-time with very flawless reliability. And, market participants are encouraged to keep up with technological advancement and become more proactive and efficient while focusing on cost reduction. Being a powerful economic force, investment banking services also drive success, standards, and operations in other industries.

Almost every organization uses investment banking services for its own and client’s business purposes, practices, regulations, and standards. In order to become more customer-oriented, these organizations strive to have in place an effective network strategy that can increase their profitability and lessen total ownership costs.

The investment banking market is diverse, dynamic, and a high-growth space. Each business has different needs, and the market has the diversity and range of options to suit them all appropriately. The BFS industry is undergoing an extensive digital transformation due to market volatility, consumer, and a shift in regulatory requirements.

Also, these investment banking organizations are looking to transform their operations into real-time and software-operated businesses of the future. They try to keep themselves abreast of technological knowledge while adopting highly-automated software-operated operations. At present, stream processing technology is trending in the market as it is changing the parameters of data processing in the industry.

Stream processing technology and the associated streaming data architecture environment leverages real-time insight and data-driven applications that allow investment banking organizations to react to information differently. Blockchain is another such technology trending in the investment banking industry. Blockchain has capabilities of both increasing trust in multi-party centralized ecosystems and increasing the speed, security, and efficiency of many traditional investment banking processes.

The investment banking platform is built on the time-tested Proof-of-stake (POS) algorithm that ensures high levels of decentralization, scalability, security, and efficiency. Blockchain technology promises lower costs, faster execution of transactions, improved transparency, auditing of operations. Also, other advantages of blockchain will benefit both investment banking institutions and unbanked individuals seeking access to digital financial services.

Investment banking companies are increasingly partnering with technology providers to launch a blockchain financial services platform. For instance; On June 28, 2019 - An arm of the Reserve Bank of India, the Institute for Development & Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), announced that it is developing a model blockchain platform that would cater to demanding banking operations, partnering with fintech start-ups.

IDRBT has been working on a model platform for blockchain applications for the government in banking which would be completed next year. The new platform would put up all available blockchain applications with interoperability, among others.

The market is segmented into three main segments, by types, by applications, and by region. By types, the market is sub-segmented into mergers and acquisitions advisory, debt capital markets underwriting, equity capital, markets underwriting, and financial sponsor/ syndicated loans

By applications, the market is sub-segmented into bank, investment banking companies, and securities company. By regions, the regional analysis covers North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia etc.), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), and Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).



