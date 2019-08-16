Defoamers Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The global Defoamers Market report was curated by conducting an extensive evaluation and by applying various key methodologies. The report offers a vast pool of information for the readers and provides deep insights about the market. Our team of experts have carefully researched and analyzed the market to garner these insights and information. Considerable amount of time and efforts were spent in order to gain precise estimations about the market size and valuation. Each and every area of the global Defoamers Market was analyzed and narrowed down to grab these insights.

Key players active in the global defoamers market include BASF SE, Dowing Corning Corporation, Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant Chemicals Company, and Eastman Chemicals Company among others. Key players active in the market are looking forward to producing eco-friendly defoamers to meet various regulations enacted by the government. This finds an opportunity for the new players who are actively looking for a market-entry. Hereby this factor is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the market.

Silicone-based Defoamer to Dominate the Global Defoamer Market

Based on the type, the global defoamer market can be classified into, silicone-based, water-based, oil-based, powder-based and others. The availability of silicone defoamer in a wide range of viscosities and its high thermal stability is anticipated to drive the market for silicone defoamers. Need for fresh drinking water is propelling the demand for silicone defoamer for wastewater treatment or effluent treatment

The study any particular industry or market requires thorough knowledge and understanding. To ensure the same, we conduct an extensive primary research. This form of research includes surveys about the market, in-depth interviews with market leaders, experts, KOLs, and observations and suggestions from major analysts and seasoned influencers. Following this, a secondary research is also conducted to validate the information attained previously and further strengthen the estimation of the market. The secondary research of the market includes going through trade journals, industry databases, the internet, and gaining information from reputable paid sources. With the help of these approaches and methodologies, a quantitative and qualitative insight of the global Defoamers Market is garnered. This way, the report provides effective and key information for the industry participants to make sound decisions and prioritize the segments which have the highest potential.

Defoamers are the chemical additives which are added in small quantities that reduce or retard the formation of foams in various industrial processes. The characteristic property of a defoamer is low viscosity and does not dissolve in a foaming medium. Its insolubility nature and superior surface properties are the significant factors that are propelling the growth of the global defoamers market. In addition, the need to maintain a chemically inert atmosphere in various industries is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Increase in the awareness about water treatment is anticipated to upsurge the global defoamers market during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent regulations enacted by the government to treat the industrial wastewater are expected to drive the usage of defoamers in the coming years. On the other side, due to various health hazards associated with defoamers is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Based on the application, the global defoamers market can be classified as water treatment, food and beverages, agrochemicals, pulp & paper, paintings & coatings and others. Pulp & paper is anticipated to be the highest revenue generating segment of the global defoamers market. Positive outlook in water treatment coupled with prospective growth in paintings & coatings industry is expected to boost the global defoamers market.

The global Defoamers Market is studied and analyzed with the help of a complete backdrop analysis. The report includes information about the various market segmentations, key market dynamics, geographical segmentation, and a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape. The report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others.

