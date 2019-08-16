Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic train control (ATC) is a general class of train protection systems for railways that involves a speed control mechanism in response to external inputs. ATC systems tend to integrate various cab signalling technologies and they use more granular deceleration patterns in lieu of the rigid stops encountered with the older automatic train stop technology. ATC can also be used with automatic train operation (ATO) and is usually considered to be the safety-critical part of the system.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Train Control (ATC) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automatic Train Control (ATC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automatic Train Control (ATC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report includes a market analysis about the major players operating the global Automatic Train Control (ATC) market. Our team of experienced analysts provide an in-detailed insight to the financial statements of the profiled major players. Add to this, their product benchmarking and SWOT analysis is also included in the report. The section also provides other key information about the market players, like their market share percentage, development strategies, and product launches.

This study considers the Automatic Train Control (ATC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

GoA 1

GoA 2

GoA 4

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Ordinary Railway

High-speed Railway

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens

Thales

Bombardier

Cisco

Hitachi

GE

Toshiba

Alstom

Tech Mahindra

WSP

Kyosan

Mermec

Advantech

Mipro

Adlink Technology

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) by Players

4 Automatic Train Control (ATC) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

