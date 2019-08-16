2C2P unveils "easy2send" — a fast, secure, affordable and easy-to-use cross-border remittance service

Mr. Liu YiFu, Chief Operating Officer of LitePay, Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, CEO and Founder of KogoPAY group, Mr. Thein Zaw Tun (Don), Managing Director of CB Bank in Myanmar, Mr. Aung Kyaw Moe, founder and CEO group of 2c2p, Mr. Piyachart Ratanaprasartpor

2C2P launches "easy2send", a cross-border money transfer service in collaboration with both local and international partners.

Thailand is home to over 2.1 M. foreign workers and over 90% are Myanmar, Lao and Cambodian. To serve these workers, we've teamed up w/financial & non-financial institutions in neighboring countries.” — Mr. Piyachart Ratanaprasartporn, CEO of 2C2P (Thailand) Co., Ltd.,

BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2C2P launches "easy2send" - a cross-border money transfer service in collaboration with both local and internationalpartners. “easy2send” helps facilitate cross-border transactions from Thailand to any countries and vice versa. Thisservice is being governed under the remittance license from the Central Bank of Thailand. Users can make remittance requests at more than 10,000 payment outlets, with fees starting from as low as 99 Baht, and intended recipients will receive their money in near real time.



