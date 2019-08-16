There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,922 in the last 365 days.

2C2P unveils "easy2send" — a fast, secure, affordable and easy-to-use cross-border remittance service

#Wing #CBBank #KogoPAY #LitePAY #2C2P #easy2send

Mr. Liu YiFu, Chief Operating Officer of LitePay, Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, CEO and Founder of KogoPAY group, Mr. Thein Zaw Tun (Don), Managing Director of CB Bank in Myanmar, Mr. Aung Kyaw Moe, founder and CEO group of 2c2p, Mr. Piyachart Ratanaprasartpor

2C2P launches "easy2send", a cross-border money transfer service in collaboration with both local and international partners.

Thailand is home to over 2.1 M. foreign workers and over 90% are Myanmar, Lao and Cambodian. To serve these workers, we've teamed up w/financial & non-financial institutions in neighboring countries.”
— Mr. Piyachart Ratanaprasartporn, CEO of 2C2P (Thailand) Co., Ltd.,
BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2C2P launches "easy2send" - a cross-border money transfer service in collaboration with both local and international
partners. “easy2send” helps facilitate cross-border transactions from Thailand to any countries and vice versa. This
service is being governed under the remittance license from the Central Bank of Thailand. Users can make remittance requests at more than 10,000 payment outlets, with fees starting from as low as 99 Baht, and intended recipients will receive their money in near real time.

Sirinee Delokcharoen
2C2P
+66 2 116 7000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.