2C2P unveils "easy2send" — a fast, secure, affordable and easy-to-use cross-border remittance service
2C2P launches "easy2send", a cross-border money transfer service in collaboration with both local and international partners.
partners. “easy2send” helps facilitate cross-border transactions from Thailand to any countries and vice versa. This
service is being governed under the remittance license from the Central Bank of Thailand. Users can make remittance requests at more than 10,000 payment outlets, with fees starting from as low as 99 Baht, and intended recipients will receive their money in near real time.
Sirinee Delokcharoen
2C2P
+66 2 116 7000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.