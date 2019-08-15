ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release:VonDon is creating his own lane, to becoming one of the industries newest and hottest artist. Von just recently released his EP titled “After You” which is a follow up to his album titled “LA’s Finest”.Self-made entrepreneur, VonDon is the owner of production company, First Row. He is also an Engineer and has worked with artist including Tokyo Vanity, Tokyo Jetz, Loso Loaded, DaeDae, Skooly, and Molly Brazy just to name a few. Von has also had the opportunity to open for Megan Thee Stallion.What truly makes VonDon different is his ability to be an artist and engineer at the same time. “I’m most proud of the growth, looking back at where I was compared to where I am now, is still surreal to me. Being able to make a living off music and not have to work a job means so much to me,” says VonDon.About Von DonVonDon is originally from Los Angeles , CA and currently resides in Atlanta , GA. He received his associates from SAE in Audio Engineering and Sound Productions. For more information on VonDon, please visit, www.officialvondon.com and you can follow him at Officialvondon on Instagram and Twitter. His music can be found on Tidal, Apple Music, Spotify and all other music streaming platforms.Media Contact: Safhari Dixon safhari@deloriagpublicrelations.com



