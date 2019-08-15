Balehu-Gump Partner to Deliver a Digital Stable Coin For Charitable Giving

Powering Merchants, Empowering Consumers

Balehu, a global fintech company announced a strategic partnership with GUMPmovement, a non-profit company that focuses on global mental health issues.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balehu, a global fintech company with offices in Singapore, Denver, Prague and Dubai, today announced a strategic partnership with GUMPmovement, a non-profit company that focuses on global mental health issues. GUMP and Balehu have partnered to create a secure and stable currency, named GUMPcoin, using Balehu’s blockchain-based digital wallet and marketplace technology.

GUMP is the first global round-up change and subscription-based app meant to ease one’s financial stress, while also improving awareness around and providing support for mental health solutions. GUMP believes the stresses of modern life are holding us back from living our best lives. Contributions to GUMPmovement will be rewarded with GUMPcoin, the digital currency that works for everyone -- transparent, without credit card fees, and pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. You can purchase GUMPcoin through the #change app, where contributors choose initiatives and charities to donate to and are incentivized in the form of gift cards, entertainment, food, and vacation benefits.

“Working with Balehu, our goal is to build a global ecosystem for non-profit organizations to use GUMPcoin. Now it is easier than ever before for anyone who wishes to donate, to do so and earn rewards for charitable giving.”– States Nick Kullin, CEO of GUMPmovement.

“We’re excited to partner with GUMP, with the vision of creating a transparent global blockchain wallet and stable coin for charitable giving that will be powered by Balehu. This also supports our core vision of creating digital economies across the enterprise, government and non-profit space where Balehu is the premier platform available today.” Mike Berson, CEO Balehu.

About Balehu

Balehu launched their enterprise solution in March in 2019 creating a blockchain solution that can be used by governments, businesses and nonprofits. Their goal is to reduce fees, expand reach, and create new revenue streams. Balehu helps create an engaging ecosystem of payments, promotions and loyalty. For the nonprofit world, Balehu creates a custom ecosystem to accept donations, create transparency and accountability while increasing participation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.