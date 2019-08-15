Comfort Keepers of Bremerton Caregiver Nominated for 2019 Comfort Keeper of the Year

BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Comfort Keepers Franchising, Inc. is recognizing six caregivers from across the United States to honor those who take pride in providing the best quality of care for seniors, focus on the importance of making a difference in their clients’ lives, and create daily doses of joy.



The Comfort Keeper® of the Year (CKOY) award is a time-honored event through which each franchise recognizes and honors one outstanding Comfort Keeper® caregiver for their specific location.



The Comfort Keepers of Bremerton’s 2019 Comfort Keeper of the Year, Jeff H., is definitely one who goes above and beyond the call of duty. He elevates the human spirit by being his gentle, big-hearted, soulful self. He embraces the philosophy by demonstrating his loyalty and dedication to each and every client. He’s calm, confident, understands the rules and boundaries, and is a great example of what a caregiver should be.



To know Jeff is to understand that he comes to caregiving out of a place in his heart – not just a need for employment. He has a delicate soul that intuitively serves and provides companionship for his clients. The happiness his clients express about him says it all.



It takes compassion, dedication, and loyalty to be a successful caregiver. Add these with team-player, professionalism, skill, and passion for the role, and you become an exceptional caregiver.



Jeff connects with his clients in a way that is meaningful to them. His work ethic has clients considering him their "buddy," and the families think of him as "a member of our family." Jeff advocates for his clients by listening and understanding their needs. If there is a need or something that they might benefit from, he finds a way to make that happen. He gives his clients his full attention, learns their likes and dislikes, and then goes above and beyond for them by planning his day with the client accordingly.



Jeff genuinely loves what he does and does it well. He is professional and is always looking for ways to make things easier, keeps the client happy, and keeps the lines of communication open between client, office, and caregiver. Jeff is a dedicated team player, even going as far as “sweeping” snow from his driveway so his client wouldn’t be without care. He truly is an all-around good guy who never breaks his smile.

About Comfort Keepers of Bremerton:

Comfort Keepers Bremerton is located at 3256 Chico Way NW, Bremerton. We have been serving the Kitsap, Tacoma, and Bainbridge Islands areas for 17 years.



