Announcing the Appliances Connection 2019 Labor Day Sale

Purchase appliance packages and combine deals for stupendous savings during the Appliances Connection 2019 Labor Day Sale.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Appliances Connection, we work harder to find discounts on the best home goods so you don’t have to. We’re going to do more than ever to prove that during our 2019 Labor Day Sale. From August 22nd until September 11th, you’ll find a whole suite of deals to take advantage of. They’ve been set up so you can use them a la carte or combine them for maximum savings.

Just for this Labor Day event, we’re introducing our exclusive Appliance Package Gift Card Bonus Program. It’s simple. If you purchase a three-piece Whirlpool kitchen package consisting of at least one qualifying refrigerator, at least one qualifying large cooking appliance (i.e. a range or a wall oven, not a microwave or countertop toaster oven), and at least one dishwasher, we’ll give you a $300.00 Appliances Connection gift card*. We’re not leaving laundry out of this deal. If you purchase a qualifying Whirlpool washer and dryer pair, we’ll give you a $100.00 Appliances Connection gift card*.

We’re also collaborating with other brands for our Appliance Package Gift Card Bonus Program. You’ll receive a bonus Appliances Connection gift card when you purchase qualifying packages from LG, Bosch, Frigidaire, Electrolux, and Samsung. The deal’s similar to that with Whirlpool but tweaked slightly. If you purchase a three-piece kitchen package from these brands consisting of at least one qualifying refrigerator, at least one qualifying large cooking appliance (i.e. a range or a wall oven, not a microwave or countertop toaster oven), and at least one dishwasher, we’ll give you a $150.00 Appliances Connection gift card*. If you purchase a qualifying washer and dryer pair, we’ll give you a $50.00 Appliances Connection gift card*.

Again, this gift card bonus can be combined with manufacturers’ deals. To wit, for a limited time, Whirlpool has an amazingly generous rebate offer. If you purchase a qualifying individual Whirlpool appliance, you’ll get a $300.00 off with a mail-in rebate. Furthermore, you’ll earn even more as you buy more. Check out the following:

- If you purchase 4 qualifying appliances, you’ll earn an extra $200.00.

- If you purchase 5 qualifying appliances, you’ll earn an extra $300.00.

- If you purchase 6 qualifying appliances, you’ll earn an extra $600.00.

With the right combination of appliances, you can get up to $900.00 in savings from the manufacturer and up to $400 on an Appliances Connection gift card in this particular deal. Peruse our Rebate Center to find out how you can maximize your savings during the Appliances Connection 2019 Labor Day Sale.

As always, Appliances Connection can make your decision to purchase big ticket items easier with our credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our Labor Day Sale, you’ll save even more right out of the gate. When you make your first purchase with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase (before taxes and shipping fees).

Shopping with Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting access to the best home goods at some of the most competitive prices, you’re also privy to service unparalleled in the industry. We employ over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, we’ve got you covered.

*Please allow 8 - 10 weeks after purchase to receive your Appliances Connection gift card



