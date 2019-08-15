Technology now provides a wonderful new tool for girls and women to avoid the crime of rape

THORNTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rape Prevention

Technology has now provided a wonderful new tool for girls and women to avoid the crime of rape.

The concept is very modern and very scientific. Each time a man ejaculates semen, he sends out 250,000,000 sperm. Each of those sperm contains his unique DNA. Modern Police methods now daily identify criminals from sub-microscopic DNA specks at a crime scene.

We need to TEACH all women a simple lesson. If a woman experiences a molestation or rape, she needs to get a Tupperware bowl and to place her underwear and clothing securely into the Tupperware, along with a note which identifies the location and date and time of the crime, and with any other details that Police might later want to know.

A Tupperware bowl is very secure when sealed, so she could store her rape evidence for weeks or months or even years, where she might even put her crime evidence in a Bank Security Box.

At whatever point in her future when she might want to proceed regarding the crime, she could provide her Tupperware bowl and her crime evidence to a Police Investigator or a Hospital Lab. She would probably never need to testify in Court, as the man would actually confront his own DNA, and he would always lose.

Where men traditionally assume that they would never be charged with such crimes, by relying on a "he said", "she said" argument to a Judge, that would no longer apply. The evidence of the woman which includes HIS unique DNA, will always conclusively prove to a Judge that HE had done the crime. The woman could even have been unconscious and she would still always win such cases. The criminal will ALWAYS go to jail.

This approach is actually just an "education program", for women (and girls) to be taught to preserve her own underwear inside a securely sealed Tupperware bowl.

It is also an "educational program" for men, to teach them that they cannot avoid their own unique DNA, including the fact that he might have ejected 250,000,000 sperm on her underwear, where even a single sperm is all that is necessary for Police Laboratories to uniquely identify him to send him to jail. A central idea is that most men are smart enough to realize that they cannot beat odds of 250,000,000 to one in even CONSIDERING doing such a crime. The goal is that women would be very safe because virtually no man would want to face the certainty of going to prison for doing such a crime.

A girl or woman who is raped, even months or years ago, may still retain the DNA evidence that will identify and convict the rapist. Even if Christine Blasey-Ford had known these facts 36 years ago, and had stored her swimsuit and underwear from that assault by Brett Kavanaugh, she could now have proven that Kavanaugh had assaulted her. In fact, DNA is very durable, and if her mother had stored her teen-aged swimsuit up in their attic, even if it had been laundered many times afterward, A FEW MILLION of Kavanaugh's 250,000,000 DNA in his semen may still be on that swimsuit today.

http://mb-soft.com/public4/nomore.html is a web-site that fully describes this program.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.